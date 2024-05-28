The Boys Season 5 Currently In Production? Showrunner Eric Kripke Shares New Update

The Boys season 5 is officially confirmed and its renewal announcement was made on 14 May 2024 during Prime Video’s first-ever upfront presentation to advertisers. With just a month left until the premiere, fans can look forward to the raunchy superhero drama's fifth season.

After two weeks since the hit superhero show successfully scored an early season renewal, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has shared a pre-production update regarding the current status of Season 5.

The Boys season 5 has started its production

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Eric Kripke admitted they have just opened the writers’ room for The Boys Season 5, revealing that he doesn’t have anything concrete to share story wise since it’s still currently in the early stages of development.

He said, "Even I don't. I mean, we're about a month into the writers' room right now, so we have some pretty cool notions," he said. "It's a very raw lava-esque deal right now. It hasn't hardened into anything, but I'm excited. I think there's some crazy sh-t's been talked about, that's for sure."

On 14 May, Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said about the series, “The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season. We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

Advertisement

Kripke added, “The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order.”

Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, while confirming the season 5 announcement said, “Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride. And we couldn’t be more proud of our producers, writers, cast and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can’t wait to see where Eric Kripke and The Boys go next.”

While nothing much has officially been revealed about the plot of season 5 of The Boys, season 4 will see a major war kick-off between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr), as Butcher plans to release a deadly virus to take out the supes.

The official synopsis of season 4 reads, “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

Who could join the cast of The Boys season 5?

The cast of The Boys season 5 largely depends on who survives the deadly virus in season 4. The current cast includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan.

The Boys Season 4 will feature new characters, Firecracker and Sister Sage, portrayed by Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward respectively, and Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan, following Ackles and The Walking Dead: Dead City star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In a previous interview, Quaid teased Hughie’s dynamic with Morgan’s mystery character. "It's like a two-hander. It reminds me of a lot of movies from the '70s about two unlikely people bonding and doing something together." As seen in the newest trailer, it has been confirmed that Gen V stars Asa Germann and Maddie Phillips will reprise their respective roles as Sam Riordan and Cate Dunlap in Season 4.

Advertisement

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13 on Prime Video with the first three episodes.

ALSO READ: 'Could Be Our Best Yet': Writer Eric Kripke Gives Major The Boys Season 4 Update; Here's All You Need To Know