The Boys Season 5: Does Starlight Die In The Comics? Spoilers & More to Know

In all four seasons of The Boys, both on Amazon Prime Video and in the original comics, Erin Moriarty's character Starlight is continually thrust into dangerous circumstances. She frequently grapples with severe mental and physical wounds as a result. Her journey unfolds against a grim backdrop, where superheroes must navigate an exploitative and corrupt world that is anything but heroic.

Starlight evolves from a wide-eyed outsider into a strong figure within The Seven, confronting both internal moral dilemmas and external challenges. Her experiences transform her from an idealistic optimist into a more realistic and resilient individual.

Viewers are kept on edge as Starlight faces multiple life-threatening obstacles, each leaving her fate uncertain. The story explores her tenacity and resolve amid a complex web of power struggles involving superheroes, corporations, and covert government missions.

As Season 4 becomes more dramatic than ever—highlighted by the disturbing lobotomy sequence in Episode 3—fans are increasingly turning to the comics to see how the action compares to the source material.

Does Starlight Die in The Boys Comics?

Annie January, sometimes known as Starlight, is a superhero who experiences repeated mistreatment and abuse during the comic book run of The Boys.

She finally learnt to advocate for herself after being forced to perform oral sex for The Seven's male members upon admission and nearly being sexually assaulted by A-Train.

Advertisement

Even though the Prime Video adaptation somewhat downplays her experiences, Erin Moriarty's interpretation of the character nevertheless subjects her to egregiously cruel and dehumanizing circumstances.

The Deep tries to rape her in Season 1, Episode 1, but she becomes stronger and defends herself against the squad.

While working with The Seven, Annie January, better known by her stage name Starlight, develops a close relationship with Hughie Campbell. When Annie mistakenly tells Hughie that she is a superhero and causes him mental turmoil since she is associated with The Seven, their relationship takes a different path.

As time goes on, their relationship gets stronger as they work through misunderstandings and share their experiences. In Hughie's hometown of Scotland, they make the decision to become engaged and start over, where they ultimately tie the knot.

Annie defies the obstacles and overcomes the difficulties she encounters in spite of the difficulties and doubts that surround superheroes. They achieve happiness together with Hughie's unwavering support, demonstrating that love is stronger than uncertainty and adversity.

Advertisement

Starlight in The Boys Season 5

Although The Boys' trajectory on Prime Video deviates from that of its comic book origin, Hughie and Annie experience comparable difficult times in their relationship. Though the show occasionally takes artistic license, their first choice to conceal who they are is practically taken straight out of the book.

In Season 4, Hughie and the other boys were manipulated by a shapeshifter who assumed Annie's form. He proposed to her since Hughie was certain it was the real Annie, which led to their marriage—which also occurs in the comics.

Hughie has to demonstrate that he is aware that the shifter is not his girlfriend, which sparks a heated argument. They reluctantly make up before chaos ensues. As the season comes to a close, Homelander is officially on the warpath to find Starlight and other traitors, and the newly elected US President has declared martial law.

In Season 5, Starlight's daring escape sets the tone for more drama as she navigates her newfound independence while escaping unrelenting pursuers. Meanwhile, the uncertainty surrounding Hughie and Annie's relationship adds to the stress. Despite their turbulent history, Hughie's unwavering love for Annie suggests a possible reunion, implying a rekindling of their passion.

Advertisement

The prospect of marriage looms, offering both hope and hardships as they face personal and external impediments. As the season progresses, viewers can expect nuanced twists and dramatic revelations that shape the characters' destinies in unexpected yet intriguing ways.

ALSO READ: 'Could Be Our Best Yet': Writer Eric Kripke Gives Major The Boys Season 4 Update; Here's All You Need To Know