The Boys Season 5, Episode 4: When and Where to Watch, What to Expect From Upcoming Story

The fifth and final season of the American comedy superhero TV series The Boys has been making waves on the internet, and amid rising trends and public interest for the show, we’re taking a look at the schedule for the program. All episodes of The Boys, airing weekly, are released globally on Prime Video after the final season first premiered on April 8.

The following are the time schedules for The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 broadcast:

US — Wednesday, April 15 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET

Canada — Wednesday, April 15 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET

UK — Wednesday, April 15 at 8 am

India — Wednesday, April 15 at 12:30 pm IST

Singapore — Wednesday, April 15 at 3 pm SGT

Australia — Wednesday, April 15 at 5 pm AEDT

New Zealand — Wednesday, April 15 at 7 pm NZDT

Cast and plot details for The Boys Season 5

The cast for this season includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Cameron Crovetti, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

As of the latest episode, a year has passed since Season 4’s ending, and Homelander has sought control of the nation as well as Vought. Burning with revenge, he has the information about The Boys’ execution leaked on the internet, causing mayhem. However, they manage to escape, and Soldier Boy is released. As everyone worries about the state of the virus, episode four teases a hunt for V1 and more fights breaking out. Check out the trailer below:

With the latest episode, the show would have aired half of its season already, and there’s so much left to be solved. It remains to be seen how the showrunners tackle The Boys' fight.

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