The Boys Season 5 Release Date Revealed: When to watch the final chapter on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys is nearing its conclusion, with Season 5 confirmed as the final chapter of the popular superhero satire. The last season will arrive with a two-episode premiere, giving fans an action-packed start before the storyline moves into weekly releases. Viewers can watch the series finale on May 20, 2026, marking the end of one of Prime Video’s biggest shows.

Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys has built a loyal audience with its sharp commentary on power, corruption, and the darker side of celebrity culture. The show follows a group of vigilantes led by Billy Butcher, who exposes the hidden truth behind Vought International and its superpowered heroes. While these stars are marketed as perfect icons, they are often dangerous, self-serving, and protected from accountability.

Season 5 release plan on Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 will open with a two-episode premiere on Prime Video, giving fans a strong start to the final story arc. After that, new episodes will stream every week. This format allows viewers to stay engaged while the narrative builds toward its conclusion. The season will continue to explore the core themes that define the series, including manipulation, influence, and unchecked power.

Here’s what to expect in The Boys Season 5

In the upcoming season, Homelander holds complete control, ruling according to his unstable and aggressive impulses. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in what is known as the Freedom Camp, while Annie works tirelessly to ignite a resistance against the rising dominance of supes. Kimiko is missing, adding another layer of tension to the unfolding crisis.

Billy Butcher returns with a dangerous plan involving a virus that can eliminate every Supe. His decision sets off a series of events that will shape the future of the world and determine the fate of both heroes and villains. The storyline builds toward the final showdown, offering answers to long-running conflicts that have guided the series since its debut.

