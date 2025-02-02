The Boys Star Jack Quaid Dishes on Playing a ‘S**thead’ Character in Companion: ‘So Happy That…’

Jack Quaid finally scratched his itch of playing a bad guy in his latest film Companion. The actor best known for playing the protagonist and savior in the hit Prime Video series The Boys opened up about switching the gears into a different genre of acting.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Quiaid revealed that in his upcoming romantic thriller, his character will appear to be a quintessential "nice guy" who just wants his nervous girlfriend Iris (Sophie Thatcher) to mingle with his friends while on a friends getaway.

Quaid’s character Josh seems like the perfect boyfriend who gives his girlfriend a pep talk as they set out on the trip. But in a shocking twist, Iris is revealed to be an android bought and programmed by Josh. This isn’t about their toxic relationship but about Josh’s extremely dark and scary side.

“You have to trick yourself into believing that the character you're playing is a good guy, and I'm so happy that I don't have to do that anymore because he's a real s---head,” Quaid said about his character.

Although the actor relished playing an evil and cynical character, he had to face some consequences while filming — the crew rooting against his character. Quaid spoke about the on-set ritual where the crew will rally around the character who's the protagonist and cheer him/her on.

Since it was his first time playing a bad guy, people cheering against him was a tough pill to swallow. He recalled some crew members joking about his character, “which are totally deserved, but I had to kind of tune them out."

The actor revealed that his biggest challenge with this role was to find empathy for his character. While filming he had to be careful not to judge Josh but after the filming was over Quaid admitted being like “screw that guy.” Companion is currently in theaters.