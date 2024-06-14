The Boys: Why Did Hughie’s Mother Leave? Season Three Finally Reveals The Reason

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

The Boys is one of the most unconventional and creative series. The storyline is filled with multiple twists and turns. The show is finally back with season four which premiered on June 13, 2024.

The latest season explores the topic of why Hughie’s mother Daphne (Played by Rosemarie DeWitt), abandoned him when he was a child along with his father. In the initial season, the reason behind Hughie’s mother leaving is not explored in depth. Daphne made her entry in the new series revealing the reason behind leaving her husband and child when he was six.

Why did Daphne abandon Hughie and his father?

In the show's latest season, Daphne comes back, and the intensity of the situation fuels as his father suffers a stroke, where Daphne takes control over his medical decisions.

In the second episode, Life Among The Septics, Hughie bluntly confronts her for leaving him when he was a child. He reflects on the day his mother left him, she had brought the tickets to Billy Joel and Hughie was excited. When his mother left, he spent a week standing at the front door waiting for her to come back.

She reveals, “I was 22 when I had you. … But I was depressed — postpartum. You know, people think depression, they think, 'Oh, so you're sleepy, so what?' But it's not like that.” She added, “It's painful. It hurts. My friends all said, 'Give it a month, six months, a year,' but it never went away."

Hughie points out that Dapne was always fun and that they would all have “dance parties”. Daphne expressed that she never wished her son to see it but for her getting dressed was like “climbing Everest."

She says that one night she took 40 Ambien and tried to commit suicide. But she threw them up in the toilet. The next day Dapne took Hugie to school and left him. She expressed that she did not want to do that but it was, “life or death” for Daphne.

Why didn't Daphne ever call Hughie after she left?

After hearing his mother's explanation, Hughie says that he did not know about this. Daphne reacts by saying, “Why would you?"

Hughie asks her why she never called him. She explains that his father was hurt and didn't want their child to be confused, so she decided to not call.

Daphne later adds to the conversation by saying that she knew Hughie had spent a major part of his life “hating” her and thinking that his mother was a “villain.” She asks Hughie to forgive her and says sorry to him for hurting him.

The first three episodes, out of eight, of The Boys season four are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The last episode (episode 8) will premiere on July 18 as per Economic Times.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same

