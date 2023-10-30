'The calm before the storm': Heidi Klum oozes oomph as she bares it all, creating buzz for Halloween costume 2023

Heidi Klum is about to reveal her incredible Halloween costume, but in the meantime, she surprised her fans with a daring photo. She posted a picture on Instagram where she's lying on a soft pink couch, completely nude. In the background, there's a painting of an ocean wave with two people embracing.

Heidi Klum poses nude while creating buzz for her Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum added the caption, "The calm before the storm, 3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My motto this Halloween, GO BIG OR GO HOME 🥳." This means she's planning something huge for this year's Halloween.

Heidi Klum is known for her over-the-top and funny Halloween costumes. Last year, she dressed up as a giant worm, making headlines. Her costume completely covered her in the ridges like a worm, except for her face and feet, and it actually looked like a real worm.

She loves creating unique costumes and said, “I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do, most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen.” She's been doing this since 2000 when she dressed as Heidi from a Swiss children's novel.

Heidi has also been a robot, a skinless human, an elderly woman, and Jessica Rabbit, to name a few. In 2018, she and her husband went as Fiona and Shrek from the Shrek movies. For this year's costume, Heidi hasn't revealed anything yet but told People, “My goal is not to let any of my Halloween fans down."

Heidi took a 5-hour flight for this year's Halloween costume

This year, Heidi has promised her fans that her costume will be even more amazing. Klum revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "I actually just took a trip, five hours I had to fly someplace - and i don't even want to say where 'cause I don't want to give you away any clue - but I had to fly five hours to this mysterious place and five hours back just to have a little look how things were going. Things are going very well. Thank goodness!"

So, we'll have to wait and see what Heidi Klum surprises us with for Halloween this year. But one thing's for sure, it's going to be extraordinary!

