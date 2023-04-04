The cast of M3GAN: Where have you seen these actors?

Helmed by Gerard Johnstone, the sci-fi infused movie, M3GAN, is one of the most intriguing horror films of all time. Written by Akela Cooper, the plot of the show revolves around an artificially intelligent doll who develops hatred for anyone who stands in the way of her and her human partner. The film was released in the theaters on January 6, 2023, and its sequel is set to be released on January 17, 2025. The stellar cast list includes Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jenna Davis, and Allison Williams, among others.

Allison Williams as Gemma

The well-known American actress, Allison Williams, portrayed the role of the chief protagonist, Gemma in M3GAN. She is best recognised for playing the role of Rose Armitage in the horror movie, Get Out (2017). She has also appeared in the 2018 horror movie ‘The Perfection’. Apart from this, she has worked in several television shows, including Horizon Line, Jake and Amir, The Mindy Project, and Sesame Street.

Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN

The movie’s prominent character M3GAN has been voiced by the incredibly gifted young performer, Jenna Davis. The actress is best recognised for her performances as Monica in the 2017 television series Chicken Girls and Meg in the 2022 television series Maggie. She has also appeared in movies like Sofia The First, Treehouse Detectives, Raven’s home, A Girl named Jo, Infinity Train, etc.

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole

The popular filmmaker and comedian, Brian Jordan Alvarez, has played the significant role of Cole in the movie. The actor is best recognised for his performances in the 2016 short film Going Together and the 2017 TV series Get Shorty. The actor is also known for his roles in movies like Boys Who Like Books, Everything is Free, In the Dark, Come Visit, 2 Broke Girls, Grand Hotel, etc.

Ronny Chieng as David

Ronny Chieng, who played the role of David in the horror movie, is a popular actor and comedian. The actor is best known for his performances in Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Shang-Chi (2021), Jon Jon (2021), and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

