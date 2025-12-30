The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart says ‘I Do’ to Marianne Fonseca in intimate Costa Rica wedding

Drew Taggart, one half of the globally celebrated electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, has officially tied the knot with model Marianne Fonseca. The couple shared the happy news on December 29 through a heartfelt Instagram post. The video featured the newlyweds celebrating barefoot on a beach in Costa Rica, with horses in the background, as they joyfully announced their union with the caption, “WE ARE MARRIED!”

Drew Taggart's Costa Rican wedding

The wedding ceremony was an intimate and private affair, held in the scenic surroundings of Costa Rica. The sunset-lit visuals from the video reflected the calm and romantic atmosphere the couple chose for their special day. In the clip, Drew and Marianne are seen dancing freely on the beach before she leaps into his arms, capturing a moment filled with happiness, emotion, and spontaneity. The setting and mood perfectly symbolized a personal celebration, marking the end of 2025 on a meaningful and joyful note for the couple.

Engagement proposal

Their wedding comes a little over a year after Drew Taggart proposed to Marianne Fonseca with a stunning five-carat diamond ring. The proposal took place at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where Marianne believed she was heading out for a casual girls’ night. Instead, she was surprised to find Drew waiting for her. Recalling the moment later, Marianne shared how unexpected and lighthearted the proposal was, with both of them laughing throughout, making it all the more memorable and heartfelt.

Marianne had previously spoken about her desire for a wedding that felt personal and authentic rather than extravagant. She expressed wanting to celebrate the moment with only their closest loved ones and without any pressure or distractions. Staying true to that vision, their Costa Rica ceremony reflected simplicity, love, and vulnerability, qualities that defined both their engagement and wedding, marking the beginning of their married life on a beautifully understated note.

