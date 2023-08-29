'The chances are that you will kill me': When Henry Cavill revealed why Tom Cruise didn't allow him to do THIS in USD 791 million movie

Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill have both had great careers. They are both excellent and recognized actors. Their abilities have never caused followers to mistrust any project they have published. Whether it's Cavill's or Cruise's audience, both are great in their own ways. It didn't take long for fans to go crazy when their talents were united.

ALSO READ: 'Why the 1 percent, I ask?': Henry Cavill once subtly nodded to thirsty comments about big d*ck energy

Henry Cavil revealed why Tom Cruise didn’t let him perform a stunt

Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise featured in the 2018-anticipated Mission Impossible: Fallout,which contained a genuine Halo leap done by Tom Cruise among the most astounding stunts. He garnered a lot of media attention and applause for it, and Cavill was also suggesting that he could've done it as well if he'd been permitted to.

Cavill said on Good Morning America in 2018 that he completed most of his stunts on Fallout, which was one of the criteria he agreed to when he took on the role. He wanted to execute his own stunts as long as they were legal, and he could ensure no one would be injured if things went wrong, he claimed.

According to People Magazine, one act he wasn't permitted to attempt was the Halo leap. Cavill estimated that Cruise performed 106 leaps in all, including rehearsals and double takes. It was one of the most challenging scenes to film, in part because director Chris McQuarrie wanted to shoot it after sunset. Cavill wanted to perform the jump as well, but he couldn't since it would have jeopardized Cruise's life.

He said, “The one I couldn't do, and this is the most heartbreaking thing for me because it was 100% on my bucket list, was the HALO (high altitude-low opening) jump. [Getting to] jump out of the back of a C-17 at dusk was my idea of magic, and I was praying... begging Tom to let me do it."

Cavill further continued and revealed what Cruise told him: "Look, Henry, I understand what you're saying; I would love, love, love for you to do it, but the chances are you'll kill me and everyone else in the process!”

Tom Cruise worked hard to prepare for the Halo jump sequence

Both Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill were excited for the Halo leap in Mission: Impossible: Fallout. However, no matter how much the latter desired it, he was unable to accomplish it. Cavill was encouraged not to participate in the leap since, unlike others, he had not been trained to do so.

Advertisement

It was also known as the high-altitude low-open leap since Cruise jumped from 25,000 feet from a military jet while wearing a custom-made oxygen mask. To prepare for the scene, he had to put in hundreds of hours of practice, first on the ground and then in the air.

In 2018, Tom Cruise revealed in The Graham Norton Show, "We conducted the largest aerial helicopter scene we've ever done in terms of action... We were flying low along cliff sides, and I was literally on Henry's tail. It was both thrilling and dangerous."

Nonetheless, the actor was overjoyed to be a part of the film and feature alongside Tom Cruise. Cavill was eager to see how many stunts he could perform and made an effort to perform as many as feasible.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was most recently seen in the July release of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Cruise, on the other hand, is now preparing for the release of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two next year. Whereas Henry Cavill is currently working on his forthcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Argylle. He was most recently seen in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher.

ALSO READ: 'I think a woman should be wooed and chased': When Henry Cavill faced backlash over his provocative comments on #MeToo movement