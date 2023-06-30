The Chase 3: Where and how to watch reality trivia quiz show hosted by Sara Haines? Here's everything we know

American television quiz reality show The Chase is back with brand-new episodes. Hosted by Sara Haines, the trivia game series has a unique and interesting concept. Continue reading to know more information about The Chase including what the show is about, which series it is based on, when the new episode was released, as well as where and how to watch it.

The Chase 3: Where to watch and history

Season three of The Chase released an all-new episode on June 29, 2023, on ABC. In case you want to watch the reality series online, it is available to stream on Hulu. Other streaming platforms where the show can be streamed include Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream, and Hulu+ Live TV. Described as a "heart-racing" quiz show, The Chase is a trivia game show hosted by Sara Haines. It is based on the UK version of the show which premiered on June 29, 2009.

Looking at the popularity of the UK edition of the show which airs on ITV, GSN aired the series in the US from August 6, 2013, to December 11, 2015, with Brooke Burns as the host. The fourth season was the final season for the US-based version before ABC revived the series with Haines as the host. The series has been airing since January 2021 and an all-new hour-long episode of the third season was released on ABC on June 29, 2023.

The Chase 3: Concept and more

The Chase is a reality game show where three contestants face off against the Chaser, who is a quiz genius attempting to stop them from winning prizes. The participants need to be fast thinkers with plenty of knowledge to answer around 166 questions from various topics and beat the Chasers, thus becoming victorious. Season three features Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer returning as Chasers. The new additions to the group of Chasers include Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen.

Victoria is known for being brilliant at trivia, Blackwell is known for his speed, and Buzzy is popular for his competitive personality. Three new contestants appear in each episode of The Chase as they attempt to win money for their team by answering as many questions correctly as possible. The next round features the contestant competing against the Chaser as both of them attempt to answer a series of questions as quickly as possible.

