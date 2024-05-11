Step into the vibrant world of The Chi as it returns with Season 6 Part 2, bringing more drama, suspense, and heartfelt moments. Created and executive-produced by Emmy-winning actor-writer Lena Waithe, the show delves deep into the lives of its characters. It also explores the connections that bind them together.

After a nail-biting first half, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this gripping tale of power, community, and loyalty. So, here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch, plus what to expect from The Chi Season 6 Part 2.

When and where to watch the part 2

The Chi Season 6 Part 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 3 AM ET/PT for live streaming. Additionally, you can tune in on Paramount= with SHOWTIME on Sunday, May 12 at 9 PM ET/PT for cable viewing. If you prefer alternatives, you can also catch The Chi Season 6 Part 2 on Fubo or Spectrum. You can watch all Showtime originals exclusively on Paramount+ through Paramount+ With Showtime Plan. Showtime changed to Paramount+ on April 30, 2024.

Prime Video offers one season of the show for streaming, while the first five seasons are available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play Store, and Apple TV. So, with these streaming options, you can enjoy the latest episodes at your convenience.

What can we see in The Chi Season 6 Part 2

Ahead of its release, fans can get a sneak peek into the action-packed world of The Chi Season 6 Part 2 through its trailer. Launched in April, this exciting preview gives you a taste of the drama that’s about to unfold. In the sneak peek, you’ll feel the tension rise as the South Chicago people deal with the fallout from Quentin! Dickinson’s murder. The trailer hints at a gripping storyline that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

In Part 2, you’ll see new leaders stepping up in the community. This power shift will change how people interact and whom they trust. Loyalties will be tested for sure, and the characters will find themselves in dangerous situations. Douda, a key character, will face fresh hurdles as loyalties and friendships change. With each episode, the tension mounts, guaranteeing an experience for viewers.

Meet the cast

Meet The Chi Season 6 outstanding cast members. Leading the show are familiar faces like Alex R. Hibbert, Jacob Latimore, and Yolonda Ross. Plus there are four new faces in recurring roles: Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray, and Daniel J. Watts. These actors will bring their A-game to the show The Chi.

The episode schedule

The excitement begins on May 10, 2024, with the release of the mid-season premiere. With 16 episodes split into two parts, the second half will premiere on May 10. You can expect a weekly dose of drama every Sunday till June 30, 2024. So, get ready for an exciting storyline that will keep you hooked, waiting to see what happens next at every moment.

