'The children were not abducted': Joe Jonas' rep refutes allegations of retaining kids in England amid divorce proceedings with Sophie Turner

A lot has unfolded in the Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce feud in a couple of days. From the nature of the divorce to the custody of their two children, the celebrity couple has brought a lot of attention to their split. What comes as a bigger shock is a lengthy statement issued by Joe's representative. According to TMZ, the document talks about the initiation of the divorce and the custody of children, as well as their 'abduction.' Here is everything to know about the contents of the document.

Custody battle continues

In a shocking turn of events as the divorce proceedings continue, the former power couple has been embroiled in a heated legal battle over the custody of their children, and the situation has taken a contentious and public turn. This week, Joe's representative released a statement countering Sophie's claims. According to the statement, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, asserting that it was the appropriate jurisdiction for their case.

Moreover, the Florida Court had already issued an order that prohibited either parent from relocating the children, and this order had been served to Sophie on September 6, 2023. The crux of Joe's argument is that Sophie's desire to permanently move their children to the UK would directly violate the Florida court's order, thus placing her in contempt of court. Joe Jonas, despite asserting that the children's home is in the United States, expressed his willingness to share custody with Sophie, even if she chooses to relocate permanently to England.

What does the statement read?

The statement read, "Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."

"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like "abduction" is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently," the document read on the matter of the children's custody. As the matter goes to court, more layers to the story will come out. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

