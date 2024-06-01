The Chosen Show Creator Dallas Jenkins Reveals Streaming Date For Season Four: Checkout Episode Details And More

The Chosen season four finally has a streaming date. This popular drama series will start releasing its fourth season on Sunday, June 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Initially, the new season will be available exclusively on The Chosen app, with other streaming and broadcast options to be announced soon. Before this, the fourth season was shown in theaters through Fathom Events, making it the first TV series to have an entire season released in theaters.

Show creator Dallas Jenkins announced the streaming window for The Chosen One Season 4

Dallas Jenkins, the creator of The Chosen, announced, “The wait is finally over. The response from those who saw season four in theaters was that this is our best season, so I can’t wait to deliver these episodes free and easy to the world. We wanted fans to experience it on the big screen together, but the show will always be available for free, and we’re ready for our live streams, which will be amazing this year,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

He will host a livestream about the announcement on the show's YouTube page.

The first episode will be released on June 2 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the second episode on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. New episodes will come out on Sundays and Thursdays for four weeks.

This announcement also means the series has settled its legal issues with Angel Studios, which had the first rights to distribute the show on its app.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins talked about the series' origins, his response to controversies, his plans for a powerful crucifixion scene, and potential spinoffs, prequels, and sequels. “One of the most exciting things is that so many people tell us they’re into the show in the same way they’re into Marvel or DC, but we didn’t do it cynically — ‘Let’s create a Marvel experience and find content that fits.’ It started with the content.”

What's The Chosen One Season 4 about?

The description for season four reads: “Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus’ growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable — ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, He’s left with no alternative but demand his followers rise up.”

The first three seasons of The Chosen are available on Peacock, Prime Video, and other streaming platforms. The Chosen app can be downloaded on devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android.

