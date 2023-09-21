'The closest you get to trusting the unknown': Odell Beckham's ex Lauren Wood shares cryptic post amid dating rumors with Kim Kardashian

The chatter around Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. continues to grow. After a report of the two 'hanging out' together has come out, reports continue to dig out every incident the two were at a common party together. Amid all this, Odell's ex, Lauren Wood took to her social media to make a cryptic post that seemingly addresses 'trusting the unknown.' The comments on the post were quick to point out that she was referring to Kim Kardashian. Here is everything to know about the story and what Lauren posted this week.

Lauren's new post hints 'unknown'

Lauren Wood, who is the former girlfriend of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and mother of his child, has taken to social media with a cryptic message amid swirling rumors of Beckham's possible romance with Kim Kardashian. Wood, who shares a one-year-old son named Zydn with Beckham, posted a series of three car selfies on her Instagram feed along with the caption, "Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown."

Although she did not mention what the caption or the context of it meant. A lot of the users in her comment section were quick to point out that it was Kim that she was talking about. One of the fans wrote, 'Kim K ain't got nothing on you.' Other fans were on her side, saying that she was beautiful and gorgeous. As of now, Lauren has not made any comments about the entire matter. Neither Kim Kardashian or Odell Beckham Jr. has given any statement.

Wood continued her cryptic posts on her now-erased Instagram Story, sharing another quote that read, "Before you heal someone, ask him if he's willing to give up the things that make him sick." Additionally, she posted a list titled "Things money can't buy," which included attributes like manners, morals, respect, character, trust, patience, class, integrity, and love.

Kim and Lauren's dating rumors

Kim Kardashian and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. have been spotted together, sparking dating rumors. They both attended his 30th birthday party in November, but recent sightings at various events have reignited speculation. Despite their hangouts, sources suggest Kim is primarily focused on her children and businesses and isn't rushing into a new relationship. Beckham, who recently split from his girlfriend, is reportedly open to casual encounters. Neither party has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, emphasizing their friendship and shared social circles.

