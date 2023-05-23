The Color Purple trailer out: Fans gush over 'black excellence' in upcoming musical drama starring Fantasia

Musical period drama film The Color Purple is all set for release in December 2023 and fans absolutely cannot wait to see it. The trailer of the Broadway musical adaptation released on Tuesday, May 23, and the Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson starrer has already hooked viewers. Continue reading to know more details about the film and its recently released trailer.

The Color Purple trailer out, check it below

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the musical stage play by Marsha Norman, The Color Purple is a musical adaptation revolving around the lives of two sisters, Celie and Nettie Harris. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg, and Scott Sanders, it stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Daniella Brooks, and Halle Bailey among others. The film is all set for a December 25, 2023, US theatrical release.

The musical movie is directed by Blitz Bazawule and some footage from the film debuted at CinemaCon last month. It will be released around the globe on January 18, 2024. American Idol winner Fantasia, who plays Celie Harris Johnson, is making her film debut in this role. Popular television host and producer of the film Oprah Winfrey talked about the need for another adaptation of this story 40 years down the line and many other adaptations later.

"As long there is a need for self-discovery, self-empowerment, as long as there is a need for victory in someone's life, as long as there is a need for people to know what it feels like to be loved up and to be made full and hold to somebody else’s love, there will be a need for The Color Purple," she said. Recalling a conversation with Fantasia, Winfrey added, "The movie changed her because it allowed her to forgive. She said, 'People coming to this movie will be healed because I was healed.'" Meanwhile, netizens loved the trailer, here's what they said.

Fan reactions to The Color Purple's trailer

While one user wrote, "Halle Bailey literally went from singing songs at home on YouTube with her sister, to starring in two of the biggest movies of the year. How incredible, what a gorgeous cast of black excellence [x3 raising hands emojis] [clapping emoji]." another said, "This is going to be a cinematic event! So much quality in the cast, footage, and story. And it's coming out on Christmas. Theaters will be packed day 1."

A third felt, "From The Little Mermaid to a musical adaptation of The Colour Purple Halle Bailey is definitely on her way up to international stardom," while a fourth replied, "God I hope they give Fantasia room to shine in this movie, she's got the potential to give an Oscar-worthy performance here. If this movie is as good as this trailer implies, I expect nothing short of perfection from her. She has the talent and the voice and charisma to pull it off."

