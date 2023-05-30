The Color Purple: When will Oprah Winfrey-produced movie release? Cast, plot, and other details

The Color Purple, musical period drama film has already created frenzy amongst fans and viewers absolutely cannot wait to see it especially after the release of its trailer.

All set for theatrical release in December 2023, The Color Purple is an adaptation of Alice Walker's 1982 novel of the same name. Walker’s novel was first made into a 1985 Steven Spielberg movie and was later transformed into a Broadway version in 2005. Now, this heart-wrenching story is returning to the big screen with American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino leading the cast.

Here is everything to know about The Color Purple, ranging from release date to cast ensemble and plot.

About ‘The Color Purple'

ALSO READ: Prince William is comfortable with Kate Middleton taking the spotlight, but THIS thing bothers him; Find out

Release date

The Color Purple is all set for US theatrical release on December 25, 2023. Walker's adaptation will be released around the globe on January 18, 2024.

Cast ensemble

The cast ensemble of The Color Purple includes Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, Taraji P. Henson, David Alan Grier, Corey Hawkins, Ciara, and Danielle Brooks. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, this musical movie is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

Fantasia Barrino, who played Celie Harris in the original Broadway Production of The Color People from 2006 to 2007, was initially reluctant to take up this role again as she had a challenging time with the role. However, a producer convinced Barrino to play the role and she seems happy with her decision. Fantasia Barrino said, ‘I’m glad that I didn’t allow that door to close. I talked it over with my whole entire family and everybody kept saying, ‘I think you should do it.’

Plot

The Color Purple revolves around the lives of two sisters, Celie and Nettie Harris, who live in the rural area of Georgia in the early 1900s. Fans had an incredible reaction to The Color Purple trailer and seemed eager for its theatrical release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney makes new revelations; From working with Glen Powell to starring in Euphoria 3, Details here