The Conjuring: Last Rites arrives on HBO Max: Watch the epic finale of the horror franchise

The ninth and reportedly final installment in the hit Conjuring horror franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, will stream on HBO Max starting Friday, November 21. The film will also make its linear television debut the following day, Saturday, November 22, at 8 PM.

Directed by Michael Chaves, the movie stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story is loosely based on the infamous Smurl Haunting case and follows the Warrens as they confront a terrifying paranormal event connected to their very first ghostly encounter. The film also features Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and other cast members.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is positioned as the finale of a 12-year-long franchise that began with James Wan’s 2013 original The Conjuring. The universe has expanded to include three Annabelle films and two The Nun spinoffs. Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Curse of La Llorona, makes his franchise directorial debut here. James Wan and Peter Safran, creators of the Conjuring Universe, serve as producers, ensuring continuity across all installments.

The film’s plot also explores the Warrens’ family life, especially their daughter Judy, adding emotional stakes alongside the supernatural horror. The screenplay is by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with story credit to Johnson-McGoldrick and Wan. Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes created the original characters.

HBO Max plans and franchise marathon

Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Line Cinema, which has distributed all Conjuring films, will make the full universe available on HBO Max. Fans can watch a special marathon on Saturday, November 22, featuring all franchise entries:

7:35 a.m. - The Nun

9:15 a.m. - The Nun II

11:08 a.m. - Annabelle

12:50 p.m. - Annabelle: Creation

2:43 p.m. - The Conjuring

4:38 p.m. - The Conjuring 2

8:00 p.m. - The Conjuring: Last Rites

Despite being marketed as the final chapter, the success of Last Rites suggests the franchise may continue, with HBO Max already developing a prequel series featuring younger versions of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

