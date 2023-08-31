The Continental From the World of John Wick: Young Winston Scott creates havoc in new trailer

Today, the new and highly anticipated series The Continental: From the World of John Wick was unveiled on Prime Video. This thrilling three-part prequel series delves into the genesis of the legendary assassin haven, The Continental, within the John Wick universe. The much-awaited official trailer for the spin-off's trailer has not disappointed from the reaction of the fans. Directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom, this long-awaited series has been highly anticipated by fans, especially as the John Wick universe continues to expand.

Everything to know about the new trailer

The official trailer transports viewers back to the 1970s, offering a glimpse inside the exclusive hotel. With its first episode set to release on Friday, September 22, followed by weekly episode launches, this three-part series will delve into the origin of the iconic assassin haven that serves as the focal point of the John Wick universe. The story will unfold from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, as he's drawn into the tumultuous landscape of 1970s New York City to confront a past he believed he had left behind. Winston embarks on a perilous journey through the enigmatic underworld of the hotel, aiming to seize the hotel where he will eventually establish his dominance.

Produced by Lionsgate Television The Continental: From the World of John Wick offers a gripping glimpse into the early days of New York's most infamous assassin hotel. The cast includes Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.

Fans go into a frenzy for the new trailer

As usual, one can sense the anticipation for the series by looking into the comment section of the trailer, as fans theorize and go into a frenzy for the upcoming series. One fan commented that they couldn't wait to see McGrath on screen, "OMG I can't wait to see Katie McGrath on the screen again." Another fan took a sigh of relief, "My only worry about the spin-off was that it would forget about what makes the John Wick universe so compelling: the memorable characters and the superb action. Fortunately, this show looks like it'll do the movies proud in those regards :)"

Meanwhile, the series will be released to the public next month, on Septem 22, in various languages.

