The Continental teaser out: Mel Gibson starrer John Wick prequel series looks intriguing

Popular action thriller film series John Wick's prequel The Continental is all set for release in September 2023 and fans absolutely cannot wait. The teaser of the miniseries released on Wednesday, April 12, and the Mel Gibson starrer looks absolutely amazing. Continue reading to know more details about the series and its connection to the Wick film universe.

The Continental teaser out, check it below

The mysterious and intriguing teaser of John Wick's prequel miniseries The Continental is out and it has managed to impress. The series aims at giving the viewers a glimpse into what the Wick universe was like before the timeline of the first film. The three-part series starring Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell will premiere on Peacock in September 2023.

ALSO READ: John Wick 4 Box Office: Keanu Reeves led action-drama emerges a HIT in India; Targets a Rs 50 crore lifetime

Apart from Gibson and Woodell, the series stars Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Ayomide Adegun, Nhung Kate, and Katie McGrath. The official synopsis reads, "The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind."

It further adds, "Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne." The series will revolve around the Continental hotel chain, an infamous assassin hub that is showcased in the John Wick films as well. The teaser looks action-packed, dangerous, and mysterious ticking all the boxes the fans have been expecting.

The series began filming in November 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. The first and third episodes are directed by Albert Hughes, while Charlotte Brandstorm directed the second. Produced by Lionsgate Television and Thunder Road Pictures, the writers of the show include Greg Coolidge, Derek Kolstad, Shawn Simmons, and Kirk Ward. One user commented, "Words cannot describe how excited I am for this mini-series." Another said, "Something finally actually exciting to watch on Peacock, can't wait for this."

ALSO READ: John Wick star Lance Reddick dead at 60: Take a look at his career, personal life and more

A third wrote, "Perfect decade to have this series take place: a gritty and dangerous NYC in the 1970s. May have to subscribe to Peacock due to my John Wick fandom. Looking forward to it!" while a fourth felt, "Love the music, love the setting, love the vibe, this is really well done." A fifth noted, "Oh, so looking forward to this. Looks like they nailed down the style and tone of what made John Wick popular."