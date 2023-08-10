The Continental Trailer: Winston struggles for control of the hotel; Know release date, cast, plot, and more

The Continental is set to release very soon. With the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate series is moving in an entirely new direction. Though film spin-offs like the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina will be released in the coming year, Peacock's The Continental, a limited series, is the next endeavor centered in the assassin-filled world. The streamer released a new glimpse of the series on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about the series:

Everything the trailer of The Continental revealed

While the first teaser for The Continental series was very brief, the latest trailer made it clear that the John Wick prequel will live up to the flick's action-packed reputation.

The Continental, set in 1970s New York City, follows younger versions of Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and Charon (Ayomide Adegun) as they become engaged in an elaborate battle of assassins that ends with them taking power at the series' titular hotel.

Rather than fully cooperating with Cormac to reclaim whatever Frankie stole, The Continental's new trailer suggests Winston may take matters into his own hands by collaborating together with his brother and a number of other outsiders, including Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour), Lou (Jessica Allain), and Lemmy (Adam Shapiro), to destroy the hotel.

Of course, with a hotel like the Continental, a place full of quirky professional killers seeking to unwind, a hostile takeover is easier said than done. The trailer makes it clear that every single one of Winston's targets will put up a valiant battle before he can eliminate them, which is fantastic to witness. However, the trailer makes it clear that Gibson's Cormac will play a significant role in The Continental's plot.

Cast, plot and release date of The Continental Series

John Wick: Chapter 4 revealed that the series is set a few years before the events of John Wick and stars a young Winston, played by Ian McShane in the movie.

Along with Woodell reprising his role as Winston, a fan favorite after four years, the series welcomes newcomer Ayomide Adegun as Charon, the character made famous by Lance Reddick in the four John Wick films. Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) plays Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) plays Miles, Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) plays Lou, Mishel Prada (Riverdale) plays KD, Nhung Kate plays Yen, Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) plays Uncle Charlie, and Mel Gibson plays Cormac.

Rewinding the clock to an alternate 1970s, Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) takes on the role of Winston Scott, the proprietor of the titular safe haven's New York branch, played by Ian McShane across the four blood-soaked films. The three-part event will trace the history of the renowned hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a teenage Winston Scott, who is forced into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to confront a past he believed he'd left behind.

The Continental will be released on September 22nd. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently available for purchase wherever movies are sold ahead of its streaming release later this year, while the first three flicks in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.