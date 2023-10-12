‘The cornerstones of this great nation’: When the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Chris Evans urged fans to ‘go vote’

The Captain America actor, Chris Evans is not just a superhero onscreen, as the actor is loved and adored by fans worldwide for his humor, compassion, charity work, and undeniable charisma. The MCU star was given the People's "Sexiest Man Alive" title, which did not come as a surprise considering the drop-dead gorgeous looks of the actor. However, the MCU actor once put his title to work as he made a public announcement which would have made his alter ego superhero very proud of himself.

Chris Evans urged everyone to vote

The MCU star got the title by former PEOPLE's 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and was asked to "say something sexy." During The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host Stephen Colbert announced the Captain America actor as the year’s title winner. In the video, The Rock asked Chris Evans to say something sexy and in Captain America style, he declares, "Go vote tomorrow."

“I have longed believed the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ is one of the cornerstones of this great nation,” said the host. The title was bestowed on The Gray Man star on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and the host briefly pitted Evans against pal and late-night rival John Oliver; however, since Evans wasn't there in person to accept the title, much to Oliver's "stop the steal" chagrin, Colbert aired a video package of Johnson sharing the news with the Avengers star on the set of their upcoming holiday movie, Red One.

Captain America actor set to feature with Dwayne Johnson

The Sexiest Man from the year 2022 and 2015, Chris and Dwayne, are set to feature in Red One, which is highly anticipated by the fans. The movie is said to be a holiday-themed buddy action comedy featuring a real-life Santa Claus, a potential superhuman character, and a grounded yet charismatic persona. The exact plot of the film is kept under wraps and it is set to arrive in late November or December 2023.

