'The country, you idiot': When Anna Kendrick called Barack Obama 'a--hole' right to his face, saying she had a 'stroke'

Anna Kendrick is known for her hilarious retorts and a bubbly personality. She has been quite vocal about many things in the past and has never shied away from speaking her mind on several things. While that’s an admirable quality, sometimes this no-filter approach can lead to some embarrassing situations like it once happened with the actor when she met the then President of America, Barack Obama.

Anna Kendrick once called Barack Obama an a**hole to his face

While making an appearance on the Stephen Colbert show to promote her 2018 film A Simple Favor, the Pitch Perfect actor was asked about a particular interaction she had with Barack Obama, the pictures of which had gone viral where the President could be seen laughing his heart out while talking to her.

The picture was from the 2012 re-election campaign from Barack Obama where the Twilight actress was invited.

“The asked me, ‘would you like to meet the President?’ And I asked ‘of what’” Anna Kendrick had told on the show, “They replied, ‘the country, you idiot’”

The actress had then gone to the special campaign meeting that the President had arranged, during his address to the audience Barack Obama mentioned that one of his favorite movies of that time was Anna Kendrick’s Up In The Air. The actress was simultaneously elated and embarrassed to be singled out by the President.

When they finally met later, Obama had lightly asked the actor if he had embarrassed her by singling her out, probably sensing her reaction.

“And I said, ‘Yeah, you are such an a**hole,’” the actor revealed the mortifying reaction that she had to this question.

Anna Kendrick scolded Barack Obama after calling him an a**hole

As if calling the President an a**hole wasn’t enough, the actress went on to dig even a deeper hole for herself.

While telling Barack Obama how she was one of the earliest people to arrive there as well as the fact that she belonged from Maine (a state in the US), Anna Kendrick made another faux pas. To her remark that she was from Maine, Obama jokingly remarked that he didn’t know that people from Maine were so punctual.

“You didn’t know that? You are the President,” the actor jokingly said about the incident.

All this made Barack Obama double over in laughter and be amazed by Anna Kendrick’s sense of humor, despite the fact that for the Pitch Perfect actress it was a mortifying conversation.

