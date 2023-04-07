‘The Covenant’: Potential release date, cast, and everything you need to know

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie revolves around a native interpreter who sacrifices his life to save an army sergeant. In the upcoming film, Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 42, will be playing the role of Sergeant John Kinley, who leads his group of men and an interpreter through Afghanistan before receiving a wound that could have been deadly.

Here's everything you need to know about Jake's most recent film which will probably arrive by the end of April 2023!

When can we expect ‘The Covenant’?

The forthcoming movie is expected to be released by the end of April. The official Instagram account of The Covenant posted a photo of the cast members on Feb 27, 2023, and announced the release date of the movie. The photo was captioned as “Band of brothers. Sergeant John Kinley (@jakegyllenhaal) leads his squad into enemy territory with his interpreter Ahmed (@darsalim1) by his side. @guyritchie’s #TheCovenant is only in movie theaters until April 21.”

A glance at ‘The Covenant’ trailer

The trailer of the highly-anticipated movie was out on Feb 2 and it was praised by fans from all over the world. Here’s the trailer for the upcoming film –

‘The Covenant’ cast details

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant boasts of an impressive cast, including Dar Salim and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. Apart from these two, the movie also features prominent actors like Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Emily Beecham, Sean Sagar, and many more. Jake posted a heartfelt tribute to his co-star Dar on March 24, 2023, on Instagram. He wrote, “The guy on the left is an award-winning actor, trained pilot, veteran of the Danish Royal Guard, damn good chess player, and a lovely human,” his caption began. “He is unbelievable in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant — which comes out on 4 FRIDAYS FROM TODAY! (Not sure who the guy with the shit-eating grin on the right is.).”

