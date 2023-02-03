The Covenant Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal and Guy Ritchie team up for an edge-of-the-seat war film

The highly anticipated official trailer of The Covenant, the upcoming military-based crime thriller, which is directed by Guy Ritchie , is finally out. The much-awaited film, which features Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, seems to be a perfect edge-of-the-seat war film that is going to win the hearts of audiences with its gritty narrative. The 2.54 minutes long trailer of The Covenant hints that the Guy Ritchie directorial explores the bond between two men - a US Army officer and an Afghan interpreter.

The trailer primarily revolves around a US army officer named Sergeant John Kinley (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), who suffers memory loss after he survives a head injury at the war front in Afghanistan during a clash with Taliban. He does not remember anything, except his savior Ahmed, who is an Afghan interpreter. After a Taliban attacker injures John Kinley, Ahmed saves him, takes care of him, and eventually helps him to travel across mountains in order to get him home safely. Later, when John learns that Ahmed and his family did not receive an opportunity to reach America, he decides to re-enter the war zone to find them and save them.

Watch The Covenant official trailer below: