The Covenant Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal and Guy Ritchie team up for an edge-of-the-seat war film
The official trailer of The Covenant, the upcoming military-based crime thriller Guy Ritchie directorial that features Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead roles is out.
The highly anticipated official trailer of The Covenant, the upcoming military-based crime thriller, which is directed by Guy Ritchie, is finally out. The much-awaited film, which features Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, seems to be a perfect edge-of-the-seat war film that is going to win the hearts of audiences with its gritty narrative. The 2.54 minutes long trailer of The Covenant hints that the Guy Ritchie directorial explores the bond between two men - a US Army officer and an Afghan interpreter.
About The Covenant trailer
The trailer primarily revolves around a US army officer named Sergeant John Kinley (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), who suffers memory loss after he survives a head injury at the war front in Afghanistan during a clash with Taliban. He does not remember anything, except his savior Ahmed, who is an Afghan interpreter. After a Taliban attacker injures John Kinley, Ahmed saves him, takes care of him, and eventually helps him to travel across mountains in order to get him home safely. Later, when John learns that Ahmed and his family did not receive an opportunity to reach America, he decides to re-enter the war zone to find them and save them.
Watch The Covenant official trailer below:
The Covenant: Everything you need to know
Jake Gyllenhaal is appearing as the central character Sergeant John Kinley, the US army officer in Guy Ritchie's ambitious project. Dar Salim, on the other hand, essays the role of Ahmed, the Afghan interpreter who saves John's life. The much-awaited project features a stellar star cast, including Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Jason Wong, Bobby Schofield, Sean Sagar, Sina Parvaneh, Emily Beecham, Cyrus Khodaveisi, Christian Ochoa, and others in the supporting roles. The Covenant is slated to get a grand release in the US by United Artists Releasing, and in the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, across the globe.
