'The Craziest Day': Luke Combs Reveals He Missed Birth Of His Second Son Beau

Luke Combs, a 32-year-old country singer recently opened up about how it felt to miss the birth of his second child Beau Lee. He went into detail about that day in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, which coincided with the release of his new album Fathers & Sons.

A day of mixed emotions

On August 16, Combs was in Sydney, Australia where he had gone for a tour. On waking up he got a text from Nicole apologizing for going into labor too early. “I'll never forget the craziest day, probably, in my life, close to it. One of the best and one of the worst days in my life at the same time was, interestingly enough, and it's so hard to wrap my mind around it,” he said.

Combs then added that although he actually saw the birth on FaceTime, he found it heart-rending not to be there physically. Since his baby was born on August 15th in America, Combs admitted “I was supposed to be home and I wasn’t”.

He described how difficult this had been for him and pointed out the emotional burden involved. “I haven’t really told anybody that,” he said. This experience affected him to such an extent that he did not give it much attention when writing his album.

Support from friends and family

However it may seem, Luke has drawn comfort from his strong inner circle during this tough time. Some among these have also worked as close friends including personal assistant and guitar tech who both are fathers themselves; so they shared.“I was able to be with them through that whole thing.” He went ahead to share that.

When Combs was touring Nicole’s mother and sister provided significant assistance back at home. “Luckily, my mother-in-law came up for the month while I was gone,” Combs confirmed. The presence of his sister-in-law nearby made things easier for Nicole who is nine months pregnant and taking care of their son Tex right now in Nashville.

Reflecting on the experience

Looking back, Combs realized that this was a pivotal moment in his life. As he put it, “It sums up, in a lot of ways, some of the bad parts of the music business — the leaving and your schedule are crazy and you're traveling all over the place. It's not like I can drop everything I'm doing and fly 18 hours home.”

However, he praised the fact that there were no complications during delivery and that it had a good support system. These reflections by the singer show how complicated it is to balance between a challenging career and family matters thus showing why support as well as resilience are important in overcoming such problems.

