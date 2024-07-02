The Critic TRAILER: Ian McKellen And Gemma Arterton Team Up For Period Thriller

The highly anticipated trailer for The Critic, an upcoming thriller starring the legendary Ian McKellen and the talented Gemma Arterton, has been released. This captivating film is set in 1930s London and tells a complex story of deceit, treachery, and fascism.

With its period setting and intense storyline, The Critic promises to be a riveting cinematic experience that delves into the dark undercurrents of ambition and manipulation in the world of theater. Fans of historical dramas and thrillers will undoubtedly be intrigued by this latest offering.

The Critic plot unfolds

In The Critic, Ian McKellen plays Jimmy Erskine, a scathing theater critic for the Daily Chronicle. Erskine's reviews are notorious, and he frequently compares actress Nina Land (Gemma Arterton) to "livestock, creatures of the sea, and an extinct bird."

When Land confronts Erskine about his cruel reviews, he persuades her to seduce David Brooke (Mark Strong), the Chronicle's new owner. Brooke, of course, wants Erskine to compliment his lover.

Meanwhile, Erskine is dealing with his own problems. The British Union of Fascists targets him because he is a somewhat closeted homosexual. The story comes to a dramatic and intense conclusion.

Stellar cast and crew of The Critic

Lesley Manville plays Nina Land's mother, and Ben Barnes portrays the man she loves. Other notable cast members include Romola Garai, Alfred Enoch, and Nikesh Patel.

Anand Tucker directed The Critic, which is his first feature film since 2010's Leap Year. Tucker is recognized for his work on Hilary and Jackie and Shopgirl. The film is based on Anthony Quinn's 2015 novel Curtain Call, with a script by Patrick Marber. In 2006, Marber received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for Notes on a Scandal.

Advertisement

Craig Armstrong, who has previously worked on Ray, Love Actually, and The Incredible Hulk, composed the film's score. Armstrong has also worked frequently with Baz Luhrmann, scoring three of his films.

The Critic is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 13, 2024. The newly released trailer teases the intense drama and intricate plot that awaits. With a stellar cast and an experienced director at the helm, the film is expected to be a standout among the year's cinematic offerings.

ALSO READ: Did Kamala Harris Address Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Beef At BET Awards 2024? Find Out