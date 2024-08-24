The Crow Movie Ending Explained: Does Bill Skarsgård's Character Eric Draven Successfully Resurrects His Girlfriend?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Crow movie.

The 2024 adaptation of The Crow tells a dark and tragic story with a supernatural element. Based on James O’Barr’s comic book, this new version adds a modern twist. The movie stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, who comes back to life to get revenge after he and his girlfriend, Shelley, are killed. The film premiered in theaters on August 23.

The story begins with a video recorded by Zadie, Shelley’s friend, which shows Shelley committing a murder and interacting with a mysterious man. Zadie tries to leave town but is captured by an unknown attacker. Sensing danger, Shelley hides her phone and gets herself arrested on drug charges to escape. While in a rehab facility, she meets Eric, and they quickly fall in love.

Eric and Shelley’s romance grows strong, but their happiness is threatened by Shelley’s troubled past. The people responsible for Zadie’s death eventually find them, leading to a tragic end where both Eric and Shelley are killed.

The movie’s villain is Vincent Roeg, a demonic crime lord played by Danny Huston. Roeg has the power to control people’s actions with his satanic whispers, often driving them to suicide or murder. He uses this power to manipulate Shelley, forcing her to commit murder, which is caught on camera. Roeg’s powers have been used for centuries, making him a dangerous foe.

After their deaths, Eric’s soul is taken to a place between life and death, where he meets Kronos, a spirit who gives him the power to return to the living world and defeat Roeg. Eric’s mission is fueled by his love for Shelley, but when he discovers the truth about her actions, he loses his powers.

He bargains with Kronos, offering his soul in exchange for Shelley’s resurrection. Kronos agrees, giving Eric his powers back but promising that Eric will die once he defeats Roeg.

In the end, Eric defeats Roeg by transporting him to Kronos’ dimension, where the spirits of the damned help send Roeg to eternal hell. Shelley is resurrected, but Eric’s human form dies as promised. The movie ends with Eric content in Kronos’ dimension, hoping to reunite with Shelley’s soul one day.

