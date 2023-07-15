The Crowded Room recap: What happened in episode eight of Tom Holland starrer thriller miniseries? Find out

Psychological thriller miniseries The Crowded Room aired its eighth episode this week after its premiere on June 9, 2023, when the first three episodes were released. The latest episode has been trending and grabbing eyeballs for a number of reasons. Keep reading to know what happened in episode 8 of the Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried starrer Apple TV+ series.

The Crowded Room episode 8 recap

Marlin knows why Danny tried to shoot him but if he confesses about it, he'd get involved in Danny's criminal case. This would expose the fact that he sexually abused him when Danny was younger. So when Officer Matty asks Marlin about the wound on his arm, he lies and says some kid stabbed him with a knife. Matty confirms the wound is from a bullet, proving Candy's alibi false. Stan now has the right to summon him to testify in Danny's case.

While Rya treats Danny, the latter gets flashbacks as he recalls incidents, where his alters, had emerged. He first recalls Yitzhak rescuing him from school bullies. Another flashback shows Yitzhak showing up to protect Danny while he was confronting Marlin for trying to take him away from the haunted house. The next memory sees Angelo breaking into Danny's home to harm Annabelle but Yitzhak appears and beats Angelo, nearly shooting him dead.

Danny tells Rya that his alters Jonny and Mike have been around for a long time, which leads her to come to the conclusion that his Dissociative Identity Disorder has been undiagnosed for a very long time because it's not easy to differentiate between him, Jonny and Mike. A final flashback shows that Danny was alone when he tried to shoot Marlin, thus making him realize that Ariana was not there when the altercation happened. Ever since Danny identified his dissociative symptoms, internal conflicts started happening between his alters.

Ariana says goodbye to Jerome in the episode but since she has still not fused into Danny's personality and not been considered an undesirable alter by Jack, she might return in the final two episodes of The Crowded Room. While the series released its first three episodes on its premiere day on June 9, 2023, the final episode of the television show will be released on July 28, 2023. The miniseries was filmed from March to September 2022 in New York City.

