The Crowded Room Trailer: Amanda Seyfried tries to solve a murder mystery with Tom Holland as the suspect

The trailer of The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, is finally out! The new trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller series has left us all with more questions than answers. The trailer gives us an overview of the intensely mysterious setting of the show without giving away too much. The Apple TV Plus series stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried and follows a man called Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting. Here is everything we know about the upcoming series.

The Crowded Room: Trailer

The trailer of The Crowded Room was released on May 10. The trailer lays out the dots of the story without really connecting it for the viewers. They’ve managed to keep the plot of the thriller series a secret while giving the viewer just enough details about the story of Danny Sullivan. It shows us the life of Danny, who is a suspect in a shooting and is being interrogated by Rya, played by Amanda Seyfried. Rya tries to solve the case of this shooting while we get a few glimpses of Danny’s mysterious past.

The Crowded Room: Cast

Tom Holland, who is best known for his role as Spiderman in the Marvel movies, plays Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room. We are yet to find out if he turns out to be the protagonist or the antagonist of the series. Amanda Seyfried, who played Sophie in Mamma Mia, takes on the role of Interiogattor Rya in this series.

The rest of the cast also includes Emmy Rossum, Will Chase, Sasha Lane, Lior Raz, Sam Vartholomeos, Henry Eikenberry, Laila Robins, Nuala Cleary, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger.

The Crowded Room: Release Date

The Crowded Room will release on June 9, 2023. The series will consist of 10 episodes. The first three episodes will debut on the premiere date and followed by an episode released every week until Friday until July 28. The series will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

The Crowded Room: Plot

The Crowded Room is loosely based on Daniel Keyes' 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan. The novel is based on the true story of a man named Billy Milligan, who was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. The series revolves around the character named Danny Sullivan, who gets arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in New York City in 1979. He is interrogated by Rya Goodwin, who slowly gets to know more about the case through a series of interviews with Danny. Danny’s mysterious past is revealed as the story takes gripping turns with each revelation.

