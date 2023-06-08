The Crowded Room: Where to watch this Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried starrer movie online?

The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland has been making headlines ever since the release of its trailer. Based on the novel ‘The Minds of Billy Milligan’ by Daniel Keyes, The Crowded Room showcases the story of the first person who was acquitted of violent crime in the USA because of dissociative identity disorder.

The cast ensemble of The Crowded Room includes Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Emmy Rossum, and Christopher Abbott.

All scheduled to release on June 9, 2023, The Crowded Room’s trailer has certainly piqued fans' interest with its haunting story line. Well, here is how you can watch The Crowded Room online.

How to watch ‘The Crowded Room’ online?

The Crowded Room is available for exclusive streaming on Apple TV+. However, you will need to buy the Apple TV+ subscription which will cost you $6.99 a month.

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room are all scheduled to be released on its premiere on June 9, 2023. Then, every week one episode will be released until its end on July 28. This psychological thriller series has ten episodes in total.

The Crowded Room trailer

The Crowded Room revolves around the character named Danny Sullivan (played by Tom Holland) who gets arrested for his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City. He is interrogated by the detective Rya Goodwin (played by Amanda Seyfried) as she tries to uncover the truth with a series of interviews.

In the trailer, Danny Sullivan questions how he came to this point. As Sullivan’s mysterious past is unmangled, we get to know that he was in fact the most bullied kid. But soon, Danny is taken under the wings of an older man and mysterious disappearances start happening around him. It is hard to know what happens with blank spots in Danny’s memory. Is Danny really innocent or is he a criminal mastermind? Watch the show to know more.

