The Crown 6, Part 1 trailer: Princess Diana's tragic death gets center stage, royal scandal and drama escalates in aftermath of infamous car crash

The final season of The Crown is here and part one of the installment is all set for release next month. Netflix released the trailer for the same and fans cannot wait to witness the final chapter of the story. The series has been inspired by real events and portrays the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Part one of The Crown 6 will premiere on Netflix on November 16.

The synopsis says, "The Windsors face a reckoning as Diana, no longer a member of the royal family, continues to captivate the public in the weeks before her tragic death." Part one will feature four episodes and revolve around the shocking and tragic death of Princess Diana and its aftermath. Here's what the two-minute trailer gives a glimpse of.

The Crown 6, Part 1 trailer: Princess Diana's tragic death gets center stage

The video starts with opened with actress Elizabeth Debicki playing the piano as Princess Diana, followed by her saying, "Don't really understand how I ended up here." She is then spotted sitting alone on the diving board of a yacht while photographers hound her every move. The trailer then features references to Diana's romance with Dodi Fayed, son of billionaire Mohammed Al-Fayed. For the unversed, he also died in the crash with her.

Queen Elizabeth is told that the interest in the Princess and her personal life is not expected to go away. "The press are on our tails constantly," Diana says, followed by the Queen adding, "All one wants is for that girl to find peace." Clips of Diana with young Prince William and Harry are also featured. The trailer then features William asking, "Mommy, you okay?" to which she responds, "I'm okay, It's just.. it has all been a bit mad recently."

Watch the trailer for The Crown 6, Part 1 here:

The Crown 6, Part 1: Royal drama escalates in aftermath of car crash

Queen Elizabeth blames Diana for "succeeded in turning this house upside down" but the latter replies that was never her intention. The video then shows the aftermath of the car crash and the death of the People's Princess. "What do people want from me?" the Queen asks. "For you to be mother to the nation," Prince Charles proceeds to answer his mother.

"Diana gave people what they needed. All over the world, in their thousands. And they adored her for it," he adds. The final dialogue in the trailer released on October 26 says, "This is gonna be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen." While the first part of The Crown will premiere on November 16 with the first four episodes, the second part will premiere on December 14 with the final six episodes of the critically acclaimed series.

