The Crown Finale: Netflix series to feature Royal Wedding; Is a Harry and Meghan cameo on the cards?

It is almost after nine months that the new season of The Crown is finally getting teased by Netflix. It was back in November 2022 that the fans last saw the show on Netflix. And now, the streaming giant is back with another teaser for the outing. This was a tweet from one of the frames of the show that has the wedding memoirs of two of the characters. So, without taking much of your time, here's what the new season brings to the table for the fans.

The Crown Season 6 Netflix's teaser

This week, Netflix took to its Twitter, now X, feed to share a glimpse of the show. This was a frame that showed that the Royal Wedding was to take place in the season very soon. In addition, the caption of the post read 'After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.' In addition, the image shared by the page was that of a document that shows the wedding of the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

This makes it clear that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker's wedding might be one of the last affairs of the new season. In addition, the events of Princess Diana's death will also be featured in this season. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season brings to the table. While the makers have clarified that only the events that took place 20 years in the past. Thus, the events of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal House might not have taken place in the new season. In addition, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's angle is expected to be shown in the story as the Suits actress was pretty well a part of the Royal life at the time.

The Crown Season 6 Release date

As of the time of writing, the final release date of the new season has not been revealed. but Netflix had announced earlier that this season will be released in the later months of 2023. A December 2023 premiere is expected from the finale. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

