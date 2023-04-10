The Crown is allegedly into chaos as major star refuses to reprise the role in next season

The Crown is a historical drama that predominantly focuses on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show’s popularity has seen tremendous growth with every new season. But recently it has been reported that the show is in chaos after failing to recast Hollywood star Gillian Anderson for the upcoming season. Yes, you read that right. Gillian Anderson who was portraying the role of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in previous seasons has allegedly denied reprising the role for the upcoming series. The Hollywood star’s refusal to return to The Crown has caused issues, thereby prompting producers to revise the script.

The sixth season of the Netflix royal drama has already sparked debate about how it will depict Princess Diana's death in a 1997 car tragedy. The forthcoming season is expected to be released by the end of 2023. The 54-year-old who has received an Emmy and a Golden Globe was mentioned in an episode of The Crown that covered Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's golden wedding anniversary, and the scriptwriters hoped she might return. But, the scripts had to be modified because producers were unable to secure Gillian Anderson's return from her role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

As per sources, “Gillian’s portrayal of Thatcher was met with global critical acclaim and she was a huge asset to The Crown. “It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding but sadly that has not been the case due to scheduling issues.”

About The Crown

Directed and written by Gillian's ex-partner Peter Morgan, the highly-anticipated sixth and final season of The Crown will hit the screens by end of 2023. Portraying the life of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown show has successfully released five seasons by now. The intriguing show has everything that you would expect from a historical drama. The series has won several accolades including 63 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes Awards, British Academy Television Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and many more.

