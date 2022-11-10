The Crown Season 5 cast discuss impact of Queen's death, challenges of playing the Royals and more

At the global press conference of the Netflix show which was attended by Pinkvilla, the lead cast members including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller and Elizabeth Debicki spoke about taking on the roles of the royal family members and also discussed the impact of Queen Elizabeth 's death as millions worldwide mourned the loss of the monarch.

The Crown is back with its fifth season as creator Peter Morgan continues to tell the story of Britain's Royal family during one of their most challenging time periods. Season 5 introduces Imelda Staunton in the role of Queen Elizabeth with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

Audience reaction to the show after Queen's demise

Jonathan Pryce who plays the role of the Duke of Edinburgh on the show opened up about the connection between the audience reaction to The Crown and Queen Elizabeth's death. He said, "I think it's bound to affect their perception of what we do but I’m kind of confident that the numbers will grow even bigger. “After the Queen died, the viewing figures went up 500 per cent for previous [seasons] of The Crown." Pryce further added, "I think people will…gain a bit of comfort from seeing her embodied again."

Pryce further also touched upon the trust that people had in the late monarch and commented on how it contradicts when it comes to leaders today in the UK and said, "I think part of, for me, seeing the crowds queuing for the Queen was saying, ‘this is the kind of person we want to be following and leading our country."

Imelda Staunton on people's admiration for the Queen

Imelda Staunton who will play the role of the late monarch in the final two seasons of the show opened up on the overwhelming emotions that people felt during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Speaking about how they perceived the Queen, she said, "I think they felt such huge respect for someone who kept her promise. I just thought, 'God you really admired this woman'… Here we are celebrating a woman, with her own face,...who just did the job, not anything outside the job, not the stuff around it, just straight line."

Elizabeth Debicki on the 'enormous challenge' of playing Diana

After Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Debicki steps in to play Princess Diana in The Crown's 5th and 6th season which cover the breakdown of her and Prince Charles' marriage and also capture the emergence of Princess Diana as the People's Princess and her becoming one of world's most covered personalities by the media. Stepping into the role of an icon like her is no easy task and speaking about the same, Debicki said, "It's an enormous challenge,...and it took me some time to understand that you're bringing your interpretation to Peter's interpretation of this person, but then the people watching the show come…with such attachment and memory, and a sense of ownership over these characters in a way. Not only from the people who've played them before, but also from their living memory and their history."

The actress also gushed about getting attached to the actors who played her sons William and Harry on the show which includes Dominic West's son Senan West as Prince William and Will Powell as the younger royal. Debicki noted that she was "happier" when they were on set with her and she missed them when they were not around.

Dominic West on Charles getting a 'fair hearing'

While The Crown is following Prince Charles' story from the 1990s, currently King Charles has been proclaimed as Britain's new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Given how Charles and Diana's separation was a widely publicised affair, West during the press conference spoke about playing Charles during a time when he was the most "scrutinised" person. Revealing what he hopes people take away from the show when it comes to his character, Dominic said, "He's one of the most scrutinized, publicized lives in the world, so it's hard to know what people know about him. This period covers a time when,…because it was a divorce and there's always two sides in a divorce, that I suppose viewers saw, heard one or other, and hopefully there's a bit of perspective now and I hope everyone gets a fair hearing."

The Crown Season 5 consists of ten episodes which will cover the royal family's turbulent time from the 1990s, in the midst of the divorce between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and a time when the relevance of the monarchy was being questioned by the public.