The Crown Season 5: Diana and Charles' separation teased in first promo unveiled at TUDUM event
The Crown Season 5 starring Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles is all set to release on November 9.
A teaser of The Crown Season 5 was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event and it showcased Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles getting ready for their televised statements after Buckingham Palace announces their divorce. The upcoming season will be focussing on Charles and Diana's separation as seen in the promo.
The fifth season of the show stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth along with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. The series release date was also confirmed during Netflix's TUDUM event as it has been revealed that the fifth season will be out on November 9. The short teaser showcased at the event saw Princess Diana and Prince Charles, now played by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West preparing for separate TV interviews on their divorce. The promo consists of extreme close-ups of both as the voiceover of the British news coverage about Buckingham Palace announcing their divorce is read out.
The TV cameras start to roll, and the trailer ends with various phrases highlighting their "Broken Marriage" like "All Out War", and the "Princess of Wales upstaging her husband" being heard. Season 4 previously highlighted the ups and downs of the early part of their marriage with the performances by Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as Diana and Charles.
Amid Queen Elizabeth II's recent passing, showrunner Peter Morgan maintained that the series has been a "love letter" for the monarch. Out of respect for the late Queen the shooting of Season 6 was also recently halted as per reports.
ALSO READ: House of the Dragon star Matt Smith REVEALS Queen Elizabeth II 'used to watch The Crown on a projector'