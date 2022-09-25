The Crown Season 5: Diana and Charles' separation teased in first promo unveiled at TUDUM event

A teaser of The Crown Season 5 was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event and it showcased Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles getting ready for their televised statements after Buckingham Palace announces their divorce. The upcoming season will be focussing on Charles and Diana's separation as seen in the promo.

The fifth season of the show stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth along with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. The series release date was also confirmed during Netflix's TUDUM event as it has been revealed that the fifth season will be out on November 9. The short teaser showcased at the event saw Princess Diana and Prince Charles, now played by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West preparing for separate TV interviews on their divorce. The promo consists of extreme close-ups of both as the voiceover of the British news coverage about Buckingham Palace announcing their divorce is read out.