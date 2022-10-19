The Crown Season 5: Dominic West says King Charles III, Camilla's THIS controversial call included

For those wondering if King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort's "Tampongate" will be a part of The Crown Season 5, it is! And revealing the juicy deets is Dominic West , himself, who portrays a young Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of the cult show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, via Entertainment Tonight, The Affair star revealed his honest thoughts while filming the 1993 phone call with co-star Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla in the popular series.

The royal family have always been subject to media/public scrutiny for years, decades and centuries. Amongst the highly-publicised controversies surrounding the monarchy, the chatter will never die down when it comes to the twisted love triangle between King Charles III , Princess Diana and Camilla , Queen Consort. In The Crown Season 5, the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce interlaced with the former's lusty affair with Camilla Parker Bowles is the central storyline focus.

Dominic West "Extremely Sympathetic" to King Charles III & Camilla, Queen Consort

Dominic West recalled how he thought it to be something "so sordid" and "deeply, deeply embarrassing" for Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles to have had their personal calls leaked, calling out the press at the time: "Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you're conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation. What's really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press's attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape. I think it made me extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they'd gone through."

Tampongate: Things to Know

In 1989, Prince Charles' private conversation with Camilla Parker Bowles was secretly recorded, in which he admitted that he wanted to "live inside" her trousers. Camilla quipped to Charles if he was going to be reincarnated as "a pair of knickers." To this, Charles joked back that with his luck, he'd return as a "tampon." The British press would then go on to publish transcripts of Charles and Camilla's secretly recorded calls in 1993, during the former and Princess Diana's hugely publicized and eventual divorce.

The Crown Season 5

In Season 5 of The Crown, the storyline centers on the royal family in the 1990s. While Imelda Staunton will now play Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki portrays Prince Diana. The Crown Season 5 is slated to release on November 9.