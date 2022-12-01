The Crown Season 5: Dominic West's WITTY reaction to people saying he's 'too handsome' to play Prince Charles

Playing King Charles III in his younger days as Prince Charles is no easy feat, but Dominic West did so with finesse in The Crown Season 5. However, fans had a very weird criticism to give the 53-year-old actor, but it had nothing to do with his performance and was rather about the way he looked. Many felt the talented star was "too handsome" to play Prince Charles in the popular series...

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dominic West spoke candidly about The Crown Season 5 and portraying the now-King Charles III in his younger days. Amid their chat, Jimmy Kimmel pointed out, "They've been saying that you're too handsome to play Prince Charles and I think that's true." West couldn't stop chuckling as he humbly reacted, although in a very witty way: "Oh, thanks very much. I've had worse criticism."

"No offence to the King, but you're more Prince Charming than Charles, I think," Jimmy Kimmel quipped, to which Dominic West bashfully thanked, "Oh, thanks. Well, you know..."

Dominic West on Playing Prince Charles at The "Nadir of His Whole Life"

Furthermore, Jimmy Kimmel spoke on how Dominic West plays Prince Charles in The Crown Season 5 during the "most embarrassing" period of his life, referencing to his highly-publicized divorce from Princess Diana and heated affair with now-Queen Consort Camilla in the '90s. On this, The Affair star shared, "Yeah, it was the lowest point of his life. [Kimmel chimed in, "Lowest point of his life! And then you're playing [him]; does that make you at all nervous seeing as how he could have you beheaded if he wants to?! He's the King!"] Right, yeah, well, no he can't. But, no. [Jimmy exclaimed, "He can't!"] I mean, they've sort of tried. They're having a go. But, yeah no, this was his sort of nadir of his whole life. And you see pictures of him then and video and stuff and he's very, very sad and that's quite a responsibility taking that on though."

Watch Dominic West's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below: