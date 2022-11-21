The Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki felt THIS wearing Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress'

Ever since its release on November 9, 2022, everyone is talking about The Crown Season 5. While the latest season of the Golden Globe-winning series was met with a mixed reaction by critics and fans alike, if there's one thing that everyone positively agrees on; Elizabeth Debicki was picture-perfect as Princess Diana ! Recreating some of the late Princess of Wales' memorable looks, it was undoubtedly the "revenge dress" that caught everyone's attention...

In an interview with E! News, Elizabeth Debicki was asked which of Princess Diana's iconic looks in The Crown Season 5 was she the most eager to recreate, and unsurprisingly, the 32-year-old actress picked the classic revenge dress. For the unversed, Diana donned a risqué off-shoulder, plunging neckline black chiffon cocktail gown with a matching sheer train by Christina Stambolian - paired with black sheer stockings and black pumps and accessorised with a multi-string pearl choker alongside a huge sapphire brooch - for a 1994 dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Palace. As for why the daring attire was deemed "revenge dress" by the press, it's because the dinner was held the same night that the infamous documentary Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role was broadcast, where Prince Charles admitted to his relationship with Camila Parker Bowles and cheating on Diana.

Talking about how she felt a sense of "responsibility" towards the picturisation of the revenge dress in The Crown Season 5, Elizabeth Debicki confessed, "We all felt the responsibility of the revenge dress because it's something that everybody wanted to see. And I tried to understand that, too, why it's so iconic and why it was so important. It's an incredibly powerful sartorial moment in the history of fashion. That dress is so emblematic of so many things because it's so brave and beautiful, but it's also so tinged with our understanding of what was going on in this person's life. And so the duality of that is really powerful, I think, and we really felt that we had to do it properly."

Elizabeth Debicki also noted how it wasn't just her, but The Crown's costume department, who also felt the pressure of recreating Princess Diana's revenge dress. According to Elizabeth, it was "just coming to the fittings and putting on the dress" for her, while for the costume department, it "was really a task and there were many, many hours [of work]. Many hours."

Elizabeth Debicki Calls Princess Diana's Revenge Dress "Incredible, Powerful"

Interestingly, Elizabeth Debicki shot The Crown Season 5's revenge dress scene at the same place where Princess Diana donned the gown in 1994 - Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Palace. When asked if she felt "revenge" when she put on Diana's legendary outfit, Debicki revealed, "I mean, it's an incredible dress. Yeah, it's a powerful dress. You actually feel it's a totally unique dress too; the structure of it, the shape of it, the look of it. And so, yeah that was a... I certainly won't ever forget that day on set. And we also shot it in the same location that it actually happened, so there was this slightly deep layering of things going on that day. So..."

Elizabeth Debicki definitely embodied Princess Diana's classy swag in the revenge dress!

The Crown Season 5: Things to Know

While The Crown chronicles Queen Elizabeth II's reign from her and Prince Philip's wedding on November 20, 1947, all the way to the early 21st century, Season 5 focused on the royal family in the '90s, particularly from 1991 to 1997. A central storyline focus was on the crumbling of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage and the former's relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. The Crown Season 5 sees Imelda Staunton taking over from Golden Globe-winning Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. After Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin's Golden Globe-winning portrayals, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki play an older Prince Charles and Princess Diana, respectively. After Emerald Fennell, Olivia Williams portrays Camilla Parker Bowles in Season 5.

After Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, The Crown creator Peter Morgan conveyed to Deadline that the series is "a love letter to her" and that The Crown Season 6 "will stop filming out of respect" for a period of time. Confirming the same, Netflix stated, "As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral." Notably, The Crown Season 6 marks the conclusion of the beloved show. As for The Crown Season 5, it's the first season to release after the deaths of both Prince Philip (April 9, 2021) and Queen Elizabeth II.