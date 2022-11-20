The Crown Season 5: Princess Diana's revenge dress and other ICONIC royal family moments in the show

The new season covered several important moments from Queen Elizabeth's "annus horribilis" (horrible year) including the deadly fire that occurred at Windsor Castle. With stellar performances from the lead cast of the show including Elizabeth Debicki , Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Jonathan Pryce, the season managed to recreate several iconic moments that had become popular in the public eye as well. Here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from the new season.

The Crown Season 5 released earlier this month and several moments from the Netflix show based on the royal family became major talking points. The show's fifth season followed the happenings of the toughest year faced by the monarchy in the 90s as Queen Elizabeth dealt with issues internally as well as externally amid Charles and Diana's divorce.

Princess Diana's friendship with Al-Fayeds

An entire episode was dedicated to bring us the backstory of businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed and his son Dodi Al-Fayed and how they came in contact with the royal family. One of the best moments of the show happens during Diana's meeting with Mohamed Al-Fayed in episode three. After the Queen decides not to sit with the owner of Harrod's, the official sponsor of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, at the equestrian event, the Princess of Wales is sent in her stead and Diana forms a close friendship with Al-Fayed Sr and also showcases her first meet with his son Dodi, who later became her partner.

Prince Charles and Camilla's 'tampongate' scandal

In 1993, the transcript of a private phone call between Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) hit tabloids. During the intimate conversation that makes its way to the show, Charles tells Camilla that he wants to "live inside" her trousers and then jokes that he could be reincarnated as a tampon. The show covers how the British press evaded Charles and Camilla's privacy and also the harassment that the latter had to go through as her house was hounded by photographers.

Prince Charles admits to having an affair

Prince Charles in a televised interview had admitted his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in 1994 and the historic moment has been recreated amazingly in the new show. Episode five of the show captures Charles' ITV documentary with Jonathan Dimbleby, a project which was released as Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role. In the interview, Charles shockingly admits, that he was faithful to Diana "until became clear that the marriage had irretrievably broken" and speaks about the rekindling of his "friendship" with Camilla.

Princess Diana's revenge dress

If there's one image of Princess Diana that first pops up in everyone's mind when you think of her, it's the one where she wore the iconic "revenge dress" as it was termed by the British Press. Following Prince Charles' explosive interview, the Princess of Wales made a stunning public appearance as she stepped out at the Serpentine Gallery in a black, off-the-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical hemline and chiffon train. The look became a historic fashion moment as it was also something that showed Princess Diana making a statement about coming into her own and ditching the royal family's expected buttoned-up attire. Elizabeth Debicki not only looks like a spitting image of the late Princess in the show but also captures her emotions perfectly in this amazing sequence from the show.

Princess Diana's Panorama interview

The Crown cleverly explores the backstory behind the famous Panorama interview of Princess Diana as it reveals the circumstances under which she was manipulated by journalist Martin Bashir. The eighth episode of the show sees host Bashir and his crew sneaking into Diana's apartment at Kensington Palace for the controversial conversation. The interview scene showcases Debicki brilliantly recreating Princess Diana's body language as she famously stated that there were "three of us in this marriage" and that she naively "married into a system," not a family in the explosive interview.

Much of Season 5 is about Queen Elizabeth struggling to keep her relevance amid a modernising Britain. While the metaphors between her and the Brittania, the royal yacht becoming a hard to maintain asset, there's another major moment that leaves the Queen shaken and it's the fire at Windsor Castle. Staunton evocates beautifully, Queen Elizabeth's despair after the devastating fire. We later address the difficulties she has been through as a family member as a sovereign amid the same in a famous speech where she declares it has been an "annus horribilis" for her.

Which was your favourite moment from The Crown Season 5? Tell us in the comments below.