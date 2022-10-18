The Crown Season 5 release date, cast, what to expect from the plot and more details

Amid Queen Elizabeth 's passing on September 8, it seemed like the upcoming season of The Crown would be postponed though no change was made to the show's release schedule. Although the show's creator, Peter Morgan did release a statement about halting the shooting of Season 6 out of respect for the late monarch and also maintained that the show has been a "love letter" to the late royal. As for the upcoming fifth season, there are many exciting changes that the show will have including the lead cast. Here's all you need to know about the same.

The Crown Season 5 is all set to arrive next month with a new cast as the story of the royal family continues, this time concentrating on the time surrounding Princess Diana's rise to fame as the People's Princess and her separation from Prince Charles (now King Charles III). The new season will follow the timeline of the royal family through five years till August 31, 1997, when Princess Diana was killed in a car crash.

The Crown Season 5 release

The Crown's fifth season is all set to release on November 9 on Netflix. It is expected that there will be 10 episodes like in the previous seasons. After the fourth season of the show arrived in November 2020 it has been a long wait for fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch what happens in the story ahead. The third season of the show arrived prior to that in 2016.

The Crown Season 5 cast

With a new cast taking over for the fifth and sixth seasons of the show, Queen Elizabeth who was portrayed by Olivia Colman in the last season will now be played by Imelda Staunton who famously played Professor Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. As for Prince Philip, after Tobias Menzies, Jonathan will be stepping in to play the Duke of Edinburgh. As for the royal couple in focus, Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles. Actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley have been cast as young princes William and Harry on the show. Also, Lesley Manville will be seen as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles on the show.

The Crown Season 5 highlights

The fifth season of the show will cover Queen Elizabeth's years from 1990-2003. The show had already hit the headlines during the filming of series 5 given that photos of Elizabeth Debicki donning Princess Diana's famed revenge dress had been released. In the new first-look photos that have been shared by Netflix, Diana and Charles are pictured together on a speedboat vacationing with their young sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Another image also shows West's Prince Charles huddled alongside Olivia William's Camilla as they appear to watch a fireworks display. There is also a shot of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip (Pryce) from what appears to be their Scotland tour given that they are seen wearing tartans.

What to expect from The Crown Season 5?

Recently, the show ran into controversy after it received backlash from Britain's former Prime Minister John Major, who released a statement calling the show "damaging and malicious fiction" and "a barrel-load of nonsense" for portraying his timeline. Netflix soon released a statement in response maintaining that the show is a fictional dramatisation of what could have happened behind closed doors "during a significant decade for the royal family." For those wondering what they can expect from the fifth season of the show, it will capture a rather turbulent time for the royal family from the 1990s including Princess Anne's divorce, Prince Charles and Diana's separation, the fire incident at the Windsor Castle and probably Queen Elizabeth's famous words from her speech marking her 40th year as monarch, "1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis."

The Crown will be wrapping up with its sixth and final season which is currently under production. It will take the series from the 90s to the early 2000s. It has been reported that Ed McVey will depict Prince William as a young adult when he courted the future Duchess of Cambridge after meeting her at St. Andrews in 2001 in the final season. Also, newcomer Meg Bellamy will play Middleton. It was previously confirmed by the creator that they will not feature the Harry and Meghan Markle drama because it is "too current" and that the show will come to an end with the plot set around early 2000s.

