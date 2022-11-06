The Crown Season 5 star Imelda Staunton on her 'inconsolable' reaction to Queen Elizabeth's death

Staunton while talking to Entertainment Tonight spoke about continuing filming after the Queen's funeral and said, "We filmed the day after the funeral, and I felt it was difficult for the other people looking at me 'cause we have a lot of supporting artists and they were all looking at this act of playing the person who had been buried yesterday."

Ahead of the release of The Crown Season 5 , the show's lead star Imelda Staunton who will be essaying the role of Queen Elizabeth spoke about the impact of the Queen's death on her. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 and nearly two months after, the Netflix show following the monarch's life will release its new season.

Imelda Staunton's reaction to Queen's death

As the actress takes on the task of playing the monarch onscreen, Imelda in her recent interview recalled her emotional reaction to the Queen's passing. Recalling the same, she said, "Everyone was extremely sad, and I know I was very inconsolable that evening. My reaction surprised me. Of course, I would feel something. But having lived with her very closely for two years, it felt strange." Staunton will be taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth for the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown after Olivia Colman and Claire Foy who have appeared in the previous seasons.

The Crown Season 5 details

The storyline for the show's upcoming season will focus partially on 1992 — when three of her four children were separated from their spouses. The season will also cover the devastating fire that hit Windsor Castle following which the Queen declared to be an "annus horribilis"(Latin for "horrible year") in her speech. The fifth season will star Jonathan Pryce in the role of Prince Philip whereas Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West step into the roles of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The Crown Season 5 premieres on Netflix on November 9. The show's sixth season which is currently under production has been confirmed to be its final season by creator Peter Morgan who previously clarified that the show will not catch up to the timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage.