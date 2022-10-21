The Crown Season 5 Trailer: Princess Diana's bombshell interview, Windsor Castle fire get recreated

The new trailer takes us through the timeline that the fifth season will cover which includes Princess Diana and Prince Charles' separation. It also takes a look at the royal family's most disturbing year as the family battles through several events including the devastating fire of Windsor Castle. The late 1980s and 1990s had the royal family riddled with controversies and many of these scandals get covered on the upcoming season.

The Crown Season 5 is all set to arrive next month and the long-awaited part five returns with a new cast well with Imelda Staunton stepping into the role of Queen Elizabeth alongside Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles. A trailer of The Crown's Season 5 has now been released.

The Crown recreates Princess Diana's bombshell interview with former BBC journalist Martin Bashir, played by Prasanna Puwanarajah. The trailer features a clip for the controversial 1995 interview as we see Debicki seated across the journalist and we hear her famous line, "I won't go quietly, I'll battle to the end". At another point, Elizabeth is also heard saying, "I never stood a chance."

Royal family in crisis

In the trailer, we also see Staunton's Queen Elizabeth staring at the raging fire consuming Windsor Castle. She can be heard saying in a voiceover, "In light of the last 12 months, perhaps I have more to reflect on than most," while a news reporter can be heard saying, "The Royal Family is in genuine crisis." There is also an interesting exchange between the Queen and Prince Charles (West) that makes it to the trailer where the latter can be seen talking about the need for modern monarchy although the Queen dismisses her son saying, "I don't think it's my behaviour that's threatening its survival."

The trailer also showcases Prince Charles and Camilla's romance as we see the latter blowing a kiss to the Prince of Wales who watches her out of the window, smiling. At another point, the two are also seen sharing a kiss while watching fireworks. Following the clips of Diana's interview are shown, there's also seen where we see West's Prince Charles yell in frustration, "What the hell is she doing?"

