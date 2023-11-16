Netflix's mega-hit series, The Crown, has taken audiences on a captivating journey through five seasons of British royal history, boasting a unique blend of meticulous historical drama and a rotating cast. As Season 6 makes its entrance, all eyes are on the exceptional ensemble guiding us through the final chapters. Let's dive into a comprehensive guide to the cast and characters gracing The Crown Season 6.

The Crown season 6: Cast and character guide

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Imelda Staunton steps into the role of Queen Elizabeth II, portraying her in her later years as her once-unshakeable family faces the challenges of evolving times. Season 5 saw the Queen navigating personal crises, symbolized by the dramatic events surrounding Windsor Castle. Imelda Staunton, known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter, brings her seasoned expertise to capture the essence of an experienced woman confronting new trials.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Season 5 hinted at the unraveling marriage of Princess Diana, culminating in her packing for a controversial trip. Season 6 delves deeper into Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed and eventually addresses the tragic demise of the beloved princess. Elizabeth Debicki, acclaimed for her roles in Tenet and The Great Gatsby, solidifies her place in the public's consciousness with her powerful portrayal of Diana.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Dominic West takes on the role of Prince Charles during his days as the heir to the throne. Season 5 depicted Charles's tumultuous relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles and hinted at political intrigues. In Season 6, Charles faces personal and political challenges, making it his most difficult season yet. Dominic West's versatile acting, from The Wire to Chicago, ensures a compelling portrayal.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Prince Philip assumes a supportive role in Season 5, with Season 6 expected to showcase his unwavering support amid the monarchy's struggles. Jonathan Pryce, an accomplished actor with an Oscar nomination, adds depth to Prince Philip's character, becoming the voice of reason during turbulent times.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret, portrayed by Lesley Manville, experiences a heartwarming storyline in Season 5, reuniting with her first love. Season 6 marks the end of Margaret's journey, concluding the series with her passing in 2002. Lesley Manville excels in capturing the essence of Margaret's complex character, providing a standout performance.

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother plays a supportive role in Season 5 as she embraces her old age. Season 6 marks the end of her journey, aligning with her passing in 2002. Marcia Warren, an icon of British television and film, enriches the character with her extensive experience.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Dodi Fayed's affair with Princess Diana takes center stage in Season 6, leading to a whirlwind lawsuit and a tragic end. Khalid Abdalla, known for roles in The Kite Runner and United 93, brings sensitivity to this significant storyline.

Rufus Kampa/Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Season 6 introduces the love story of Prince William and Kate Middleton, portrayed by Rufus Kampa/Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy. The couple's journey unfolds against the backdrop of family dynamics and the aftermath of Princess Diana's death.

As The Crown Season 6 unfolds, these talented actors of the historical drama, ensure a captivating finale to this acclaimed series. Part 1 premieres on Netflix on November 16, 2023, followed by Part 2 on December 14.

