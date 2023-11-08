The Crown Season 6: Elizabeth Debicki on 'incredibly invasive' experience portraying Princess Diana's death

Elizabeth Debicki, 33, has taken on the challenging role of portraying Princess Diana in The Crown. She's determined to approach the character with the utmost respect, understanding the responsibility that comes with portraying the late royal figure. Elizabeth Debicki recently got candid about her experience of playing the role of Princess Diana, especially the death scene. Here's what she described.

Elizabeth Debicki on playing the death scene

In preparation for the release of season 6, Elizabeth Debicki shared her challenges in recreating Diana's tragic death for the show. She described the filming process as “heavy and very manic and incredibly invasive.”

In an interview with Netflix, Debicki explained that “At times it’s almost like an anomalistic response to being pursued, by that many actors playing the press, because there’s nowhere you can go and you only have to be in a situation like that for about a minute before you realize this is completely unbearable,” she added “And no one should ever be having to experience what it feels like to try and get the scenes in the daytime in Paris, trying to get from one place to another, and to have this swarm around you. You feel very trapped. It’s a really unpleasant experience.”

Elizabeth Debicki on her overall journey of playing Princess Diana's role

When Elizabeth was approached for the role by Peter Morgan, she felt overwhelmed but excited. Debicki told Entertainment Weekly last year, “From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I’d entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So, that’s my experience of the show.” She recognized Diana's significance as a symbol and understood the magical aura surrounding her. Growing up in Australia, she vividly remembers Diana's presence in the world, making her acutely aware of the iconic princess even though she had no personal connection to her.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Prince Harry revealed how he saw Princess Diana's death as a wall; said 'her perfume' unlocked memories he 'never thought' he had

Elizabeth's understanding of Princess Diana's character

"She’s like a symbol — like a magical person. I’m coming to understand more intimately how she existed and still exists very profoundly in the collective consciousness,” she told during an interview with Modern Luxury, “I think it’s amazing that from age 7, I would remember somebody who had no actual impact on my life as a child in Australia — and yet I was very aware of her presence in the world. I remember seeing her face in magazines. My mother was very aware of her, as I think a lot of women close to her age were. She really followed her quite intimately because she represented something extremely human and extremely symbolic.”

Advertisement

Wearing the iconic Revenge Dress

Elizabeth had the opportunity to wear Princess Diana's famous revenge dress in one episode of season 5. The Great Gatsby star told Entertainment Weekly, "It fascinated me how entranced people were with that dress," she continued "When it became known that I had the part, I received these text messages saying congratulations, [but] there was also a huge amount of text messages about the revenge dress. 'Do you get to wear the revenge dress?' 'Oh, my God, you get to wear the revenge dress!'"

But when Elizabeth wore the dress, she understood People's reaction, "Very significant and quite powerful, but also it provoked something in me as an actor," Debicki expressed her experience on wearing the garment, "I can't really explain it. It's pretty incredible that a dress would represent a moment in history, or that this human's life would represent so much and become so iconic. So, that was a big day on set for me!"

Elizabeth Debicki's dedication and sensitivity to her role as Princess Diana in The Crown showcase her commitment to honoring the late royal's legacy while navigating the complexities of storytelling in the public eye.

ALSO READ: Did Princess Diana support the British royal monarchy? Here's what unseen letter from past reveals