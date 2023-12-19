The Crown Season 6: Exploring the real story how Prince William and Kate Middleton met

Netflix's The Crown, a popular series since 2016, follows the British royal family's history from Queen Elizabeth's reign to the unraveling of King Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The series is now focusing on Prince William and Kate's early days as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The Crown's final season, part 2, which dropped recently on December 14 recreates the love story between Prince William and Kate Middleton as college students. Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy take creative liberties to accurately depict the event, including their first introduction in Scotland and Kate Middleton's catwalk moment that caught Prince William's eye. The series offers a true account of their love story.

Prince William and Kate Middleton met as teenagers

The Crown creeps closer to the present day in its final batch of episodes after closing the chapter on Princess Diana. The recent episode of The Crown, titled Alma Mater, begins with a young Kate and her mother, Carole Middleton, running into Princess Diana and Prince William while Christmas shopping, but that introduction is entirely fictional.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, in real life, met as freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001. During a joint interview with Kate following their engagement in 2010, William shared,

Advertisement

“We were friends for over a year first, and then it sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle, had lots of fun, and realized that we shared the same interests and had a really good time.”

Kate added, “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. But actually, William wasn’t there [during freshers week] so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on.”

The Crown also shows a teenage Kate hanging posters of Prince William in her childhood bedroom. Kate denied that by saying, “He wishes! No, I had the Levi's guy on my wall. Not a picture of William. Sorry.”

However, according to royal biographer and author of Kate: The Future Queen, Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate Middleton might have crossed paths during their secondary schooling days in the '90s. On a 2013 episode of Katie, Nicholl told Katie Couric,

“I was speaking to some of her friends at Marlborough [College], which is where she went before St. Andrews, and they said, ‘Uh-uh, she didn’t meet him at St. Andrews, she met him before she got there, while she was at school during her sixth form through some of her friends.”

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton dated other people before getting together

During their first year at St. Andrews, both William and Kate dated other people, but they eventually ended up together. According to Katie Nicholl, Prince William during his first semester was in a brief relationship with fellow student Carley Massey-Birch. Kate also dated fellow student Rupert Finch, who was in his fourth year at St. Andrews.

In her 2011 book, The Making of a Royal Romance, Nicholl wrote, "Carley was also a country girl, which appealed to William — he had been brought up in the Gloucestershire countryside.” Although Massey-Birch wasn't portrayed in the Netflix drama, the show featured a relationship between Prince William and a girl named Lola Airdale-Cavendish-Kincaid.

It is also said that Prince William’s friendship turned into romance after he saw Kate Middleton in a sheer dress at a fashion show. The moment occurred during a 2002 fashion show at St. Andrews titled The Art of Seduction, where 20-year-old Kate walked the runway in a sheer black dress. Although Kate wore multiple looks down the runway, the lingerie-style dress, designed by fellow student Charlotte Todd was the one that reportedly caught the Prince's eye.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Has Prince William distanced himself from Prince Harry? Exploring their troubled relationship as reports suggest Prince of Wales priorities