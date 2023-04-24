The Crown Season 6: From Release Date, Cast to Plot and other details; Here’s everything we know

The Crown Season 6: Release date

The release date of The Crown Season 6 has not been disclosed by Netflix yet. But season 6 is expected to premiere in November or December of 2023.

The new addition to the cast includes Meg Bellamy in the role of Kate Middleton and Ed Mcvey in the role of Prince Charles. The rest of the cast includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Viola Prettejohn as a young Princess Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Lesley Manville in the role of Princess Margaret, Beau Gadsdon as a young Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams will play the role of Camilla Bowles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

No plot details for the Season 6 of The Crown have been revealed. If the new season decided to portray incidents in a historically accurate manner, Season 6 would include Princess Diana’s death, 9/11, William's first year at college Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee, and the deaths of Princess Margaret and Queen Mum. Images from the shoot of the season that have surfaced online have given indication that we will witness William and Kate’s love story along with their college days together this season. Looks like we will be able to get a rare glimpse of the budding romance that resulted in the Prince and Princess of Wales getting married.

In their engagement interview, William said, “When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while. That was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage.” Season 6 will give us more detail regarding the couples’ meetings and friendship.

