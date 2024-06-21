The Crown Will Most Likely Continue Its Emmy Nomination Streak; Imelda Staunton To Be Best Actress Contender

As per Golden Derby’s annual Emmy predictions, Netflix series The Crown and actress Imelda Staunton, who played Queen Elizabeth in the last season, will most likely be nominated, completing the show’s hattrick.

The Netflix series based on Queen Elizabeth’s life has been a strong Emmy contender since its debut in 2016. Staunton took the baton of the Queen from Olivia Colman, who inherited it from Claire Foy.

The final season focused on Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) death, Tony Blaire's (Bertie Carvel) becoming the new Prime Minister, and Prince Charles' (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles' (Olivia Williams) wedding.

Staunton’s critically acclaimed portrayal of the former monarch in the last two seasons is definitely worth a nomination. If she is up for contention at the 76th Prime Time Emmy, she’ll most likely be up against Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Anna Sawai (Shōgun), Emma Stone (The Curse), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Meanwhile, The Crown, which has earned 21 Emmys so far, will potentially be a strong contender for Best Drama Series. Best Drama Supporting Actress for Debicki and Manville, Best Drama Supporting Actor for Jonathan Pryce and Khalid Abdalla, and Best Drama Guest Actress for Foy are other predicted nominations for the show.

Will this year’s Oscar winners dominate Emmys?

The 75th Emmys was delayed to January 15 due to strike-related issues, which pushed this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards to September 16, 2024. Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won big at the award season this year.

The winners might also earn their respective Emmy nominations, putting them in an exclusive group of actors. The Iron Man actor won several prestigious awards for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Known for his multifaceted roles, the actor was also part of the critically acclaimed show The Sympathizer, which, according to Golden Derby, might be in contention for the 76th Emmys. Downey Jr. is considered one of the leading candidates for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

Meanwhile, the Poor Things actress, who secured an Oscar, Bafta, and Golden Globes for her performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos directorial, might get an Emmy nomination for her show The Curse.

The Holdovers Supporting Actress Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph could be nominated in the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her appearance in Only Murders In The Building.