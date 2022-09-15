The Crown's Claire Foy pays a heartfelt tribute to 'incredible monarch' Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Tributes poured in for Britain's longest-serving monarch as world leaders as well as celebrities mourned the loss of the royal. Recently, Claire Foy who played Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of Netflix's The Crown also shared a heartfelt tribute for the late monarch.

Speaking to the BBC at the Toronto Film Festival, Foy who an Emmy Award for her performance in The Crown said, "I think that she was an incredible monarch. She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace." She further continued, "My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny-tiny, small part of her story."