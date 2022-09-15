The Crown's Claire Foy pays a heartfelt tribute to 'incredible monarch' Queen Elizabeth II
Claire Foy who played the role of Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of the show recently paid a tribute to the late monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Tributes poured in for Britain's longest-serving monarch as world leaders as well as celebrities mourned the loss of the royal. Recently, Claire Foy who played Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of Netflix's The Crown also shared a heartfelt tribute for the late monarch.
Speaking to the BBC at the Toronto Film Festival, Foy who an Emmy Award for her performance in The Crown said, "I think that she was an incredible monarch. She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace." She further continued, "My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny-tiny, small part of her story."
The Crown famously chronicles Queen Elizabeth's journey from when she ascended the throne. Claire played the monarch in the show for the first two seasons whereas the older version of Her Majesty was portrayed by Olivia Colman in the third and fourth season. In the upcoming season of the show, Imelda Staunton is all set to take over the role of the monarch.
Amid the demise of the Queen, The Crown creator Peter Morgan maintained also released a short statement stating that the show has been a "love letter" to the Queen and also suggested that the production of the sixth season will be halted as mark of respect for the Queen. The new series is set to premiere in November 2022.
