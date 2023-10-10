The Crown's Final Season divided in two parts: Release dates, episode guide, and More INSIDE

The Crown's Final Season has been split into two parts, first part will be released in November and the second in December

Key Highlight

  • Netflix will release the final season of The Crown in two parts
  • One part in November and the second in December

Netflix will release the final season of The Crown in two parts, as shown in a trailer. Imelda Staunton will portray Queen Elizabeth. The trailer pays homage to the show's remarkable decades-spanning storytelling.

Two-part release for The Crown

The first four episodes of Season 6 are set to premiere on November 16, followed by a brief hiatus. The final six episodes will be released on December 14, making there a gap of almost a month between the two drops. Previously, Stranger Things Season 4 was released in a similar manner with two parts in 2022.

Exploring the late 90s and early 2000s

The final season of Peter Morgan's historical drama will delve into the late 90s and early 2000s, a period marked by the tragic death of Princess Diana. The production team is dedicated to handling this sensitive topic with care. Additionally, the season will portray the budding romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton during their time at the University of St. Andrews.

As The Crown approaches its final season, the talented ensemble, including Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, and Jonathan Pryce, will bring the iconic characters to life. Elizabeth Debicki plays the role of the iconic Princess Diana.

FAQs

Is Season 6 of The Crown the last?
The sixth and final season of The Crown is coming soon. The sixth season of The Crown is coming soon. On Monday, Netflix announced that part one of the final season of the hit series will arrive Nov. 16, and part two will be available to stream starting Dec. 14.
Is Crown based on true story?
Yes, The Crown is very much based on a true story. All of the characters, events, and drama is inspired by the real British Royal Family.
