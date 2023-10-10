The Crown's Final Season divided in two parts: Release dates, episode guide, and More INSIDE

Netflix will release the final season of The Crown in two parts, as shown in a trailer. Imelda Staunton will portray Queen Elizabeth. The trailer pays homage to the show's remarkable decades-spanning storytelling.

Two-part release for The Crown

The first four episodes of Season 6 are set to premiere on November 16, followed by a brief hiatus. The final six episodes will be released on December 14, making there a gap of almost a month between the two drops. Previously, Stranger Things Season 4 was released in a similar manner with two parts in 2022.

Exploring the late 90s and early 2000s

The final season of Peter Morgan's historical drama will delve into the late 90s and early 2000s, a period marked by the tragic death of Princess Diana. The production team is dedicated to handling this sensitive topic with care. Additionally, the season will portray the budding romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton during their time at the University of St. Andrews.

As The Crown approaches its final season, the talented ensemble, including Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, and Jonathan Pryce, will bring the iconic characters to life. Elizabeth Debicki plays the role of the iconic Princess Diana.

